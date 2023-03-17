travis mills

In April of 2012, United States Army Staff Sergeant Travis Mills of the 82nd Airborne’s life changed forever during his third tour of duty in Afghanistan. Mills set his backpack down on an improvised explosive device (IED) and the explosion blew off portions of all four of his limbs. Mills’ daughter was just six months old at the time. Mills is one of only five surviving quadruple amputees from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. 

