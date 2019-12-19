Junior Auxiliary of Saline County is heading back to the 1970s for its annual Charity Benefit.
The Studio 501 Charity Benefit will be from 7 to 11 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Benton Event Center.
"It’s our biggest fundraiser every year," Event Chair Hannah Harney said."All the profits go into the budget for next years services."
JA is an organization that focuses on helping area children through service projects.
Harney's favorite project is Empower, which is an event for young girls. She said as a woman she remembers when she was a teen thinking there was something wrong because she was struggling. Empower connects young girls to show them they aren't the only ones struggling and connects them with women who show them it gets better.
"The transition from a child to a young woman is tough," Harney said, adding that events like this shows them they aren't alone and teaches them about sisterhood early.
Other projects include Blessings, where JA members fill backpacks with food to send home with children in need over breaks, scholarships, and sports swap shop, where those who can't afford sports equipment can get it.
Community outreach is a new project for JA. Harrney explained the group goes to different events and sets up a booth with games for children and shares information with the community about what they have to offer to help children.
For the benefit, Harney said Studio 501 is a play on the famous Studio 54 from the 70's. The dress for the evening is cocktail attire with a '70s flair. With '70s inspired looks from jump suits and feathered hair, Harney feels it will be easy to find the right look.
DJ Hollywood will provide the music and serve as emcee for the evening. Harney said with the '70s theme, there is a lot of great dance music.
"We have lots of fun songs for him to play," she said.
Vibrant Occasions Catering will be serving up a '70s themed menu.
Arkansas Casino Games will run nine casino style gaming tables. Each ticket will include $100 in chips. Additional chips can be purchased. The player with the most chips at the end of the night will win a prize.
JA plans to hold a silent auction during the event. Harney said they have some great items for attendees to bid on, including a Coach backpack, tickets to Silver Dollar City, Southwest Airlines tickets, a fitness basket, tickets to the Arkansas symphony and memorabilia.
The organizers are working on a live auction. Harney said it depends on if they get enough big ticket items. So far the big items include Disney tickets and a stock the bar package. They are looking into other trips.
JA will also hold a Glitz Grab where attendees can pay to get a mystery bag containing a piece of jewelry with the chance to win a higher value item.
So far, JA has items from Bakers Fine Jewelry and Dillards. They are seeking additional jewelry pieces.
Anyone wishing to donate items for the silent or live auctions or Glitz Grab can contact JA at jasalineco@gmail.com.
The sponsors for the benefit so far are Hannah H. Creates, American Material Handling, KO Construction Management and Construction Development Team, LLC. The organizers are seeking additional sponsors. There are several sponsorship levels available. Table sponsorships range from $600 - $1000. Those interested in sponsorships can email to get a sponsorship packet.
All sponsors will get Facebook recognition.
Unlimited drinks for the event will be provided by Glazers Distributors.
During the event, JA will give out the Kindle Thy Flame Award. Harney said this award goes to someone who is not a JA member who is a volunteer in the community.
"That is a way to give someone else trying to help the community some recognition," she said.
Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased by following the link on the Facebook event or at www.jasalinecounty.org.
Harney believes this event is a great chance to dress up, get good food and help a nonprofit in Saline County which in turn will help local children.
"It is going to be a fun night," she said.