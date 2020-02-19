Junior Auxiliary of Saline County will hold a fish fry to raise funds for its various projects to serve children in the community. It will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. March 6 at the Gene Moss Building in Benton.
The all-you-can-eat meal of chicken, fish, sides, a drink and dessert will be catered by Riverside Grocery and Catering.
According to event chair Angela Hebert, the JA wants the fish fry to be a family friendly event that people of all ages can attend and enjoy.
There will be a 50/50 raffle and a kids table where children can color and play. Baggo will be set up. Hebert added that with the the building being in Tyndall Park, children and families can also play in the park.
This is the second year for the event.
People can stay and eat, get their meal to go or pick it up at the drive through that will be set up in the parking lot.
Hebert said fundraisers like this are important for JA because they allow the organization to put on projects that benefit area children, such as the Blessings Project where the group fills backpacks with child friendly foods to send home over school breaks for children in need. She added helping children is JA's goal.
The cost for the meal is $18 for adults, $12 for children ages 6 to 10 and free for children 5 and under. Tickets can be purchased at the door, by contacting a JA member or by messaging JA on Facebook.