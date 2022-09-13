According to Saline County Sheriff Rodney Wright, a murder suspect who escaped from the Saline County Detention Center Sunday has been captured. Smith will be charged with third-degree escape.
Wuanya Smith, 20, who was arrested in Benton last week in connection with a murder in Omaha, Nebraska, was captured in Sardis, in the area of Little Rock city limits 9:30 a.m. Monday, Wright said.
Smith's charges stem from the murder of Anthony Collins III, who died in August. Omaha officers reportedly responded to a shooting on Aug. 12, and at the time, the victim was in critical condition but stable. Collins later died as a result of his injuries. Police said an anonymous tip led to his arrest in Saline County last week.
He was being held on an active warrant out of the state of Nebraska at the time of his escape.
During a news conference Monday afternoon, Wright said Smith left the facility at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Smith was in the recreation yard when he reportedly scaled a 12-foot fence topped with razor wire and then an 8-foot fence topped with barbed wire. Wright said it took 45 seconds in total. He then headed for the tree line. When asked, Wright said Smith was observed through monitors, not by personnel in the yard. When he was seen, personnel attempted to head him off.
Smith fled to a residence two-blocks from the detention center where he hid in a vehicle. Corey Davis, 34, and Kiharia Greene, 34, were both arrested and charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution and obstructing government operations for allegedly aiding Smith during the escape. Wright later said the pair knew individual who knew other people in Nebraska and that is how they connected with Smith.
The SCSO is continuing to investigate if anyone else aided Smith, Wright added.
Following his arrest Monday, Smith received treatment at Saline Memorial Hospital where he received 25 staples in his legs and nine in his arm for injuries caused by the razorwire.
Wright said Monday morning, the detention center had maintenance out installing additional razor wire to the area where Smith escaped.
"We will continue looking at procedures and practices," Wright said.
Wright thanked the Arkansas State Police, U.S, Marshall Service, Benton and Bryant Police Department, Arkansas Game & Fish and the Arkansas Department of Corrections for their assistance.
"It was definitely a joint effort," Wright said.
He also thanked the community for its patience while they sought Smith.
Smith has been placed in isolation and will not get to go into the recreation area. They are waiting on officials in Nebraska to extradite him. Wright said that typically takes between one to two weeks.