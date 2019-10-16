Jarah's Jammies wants to ensure foster children in Saline and Perry counties sleep warm and cozy.
The organization is collecting pajamas for The Call of Saline and Perry counties through Nov. 4.
"We are an organization that provides children in emergency care and foster care with pajamas," said Organizer Jarah Strobel.
Strobel started Jarah's Jammies when she was a teacher in Fort Smith working in a lower income school. She was surprised to learn her third graders had never owned pajamas.
She said before then she didn't realize that many low income families don't spend the money on pajamas because they are not a necessity.
When she relocated to South Carolina, the organization went with her.
Now that Strobel is back in Saline County, this will be her first drive.
In Fort Smith, she worked with a branch of The Call located there.
"I love The Call and what they do," she said.
Right now The Call's foster care closet, which provides clothing for foster families through The Call House on Military Road in Benton, has no sets of winter pajamas, according to Strobel.
"Being tucked into bed in a new warm pair of pajamas can bring comfort and security to a child who has had a lot of disruption and trauma," said County Coordinator for The Call Julia DesCarpentrie. " We are so thankful that Jarah's Jammies is blessing us with new pajamas for our children in foster care."
Strobel is a looking to collect new sets for children from preemie to children size 16. She added this lets the child get something brand new they won't have to share. It will be their own.
While the children in foster care don't always get to keep the things they have while in foster care, Strobel said these pajamas will be theirs to keep. She called them a form of security for the child who is facing uncertain circumstances.
When she started working on this campaign, Strobel hoped for 50 sets of pajamas. She has already surpassed that thanks to a local Mothers of Preschoolers group that adopted it as its service project. A Bible study at Fellowship Bible Church also adopted the drive.
Strobel plans to hold more drives in the future, one in spring, one in fall and one in summer. She said children need different pajamas depending on the season.
Sometimes in the past, she has also done drives for other needs, such as socks.
She also plans to host drives for other organizations besides The Call.
Right now, she sees the pajamas as the greatest need.
She asks that the pajamas don't say mom or dad on them and they be warm.
Strobel asks that people join the Jarah's Jammies Facebook group and send her a message to donate. By joining, she said, they will also be helping to spread the word about the need.
"Our hope is these pajamas provide an child in a scary situation with some level of comfort," Strobel said. "This is going to make a different in a child's life."