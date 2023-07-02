Jeannie Otts named Saline Memorial’s 2023 Mercy Award winner

Saline Memorial Hospital recently announced that Jeannie Otts, cath lab director, has been recognized as the hospital’s 2023 Mercy Award winner. The Mercy Award recognizes one employee from each of Lifepoint Health’s hospitals who profoundly touches the lives of others and best represents the spirit and values on which the company was founded: compassion, dedication, and a merciful spirit.
- Special to The Saline Courier
