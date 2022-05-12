John 3:16 Ministries plans to hold Unity Fest Saturday at its campus in Charlotte.
Though the ministry is located a few hours from Saline County, it has been involved with the Saline County community and has several Saline County graduates from its program for men seeking to escape a life of alcohol and drug addiction. Both of the Saline Health Foundation’s Peer Recovery Specialists, Josh Foster and Clint Speer, are graduates of the program.
Instructor Chris Minner is a Saline County native who works for the ministry.
Gates for the fest open at 9 a.m. with the carnival, silent auction, live auction and car show starting at 10 a.m.
At 7 p.m., Katy Nichole will perform on stage followed by popular Christian music Artist Zach Williams, who is an Arkansas native with ties to the ministry.
Minner said both Williams’ brother-in-law and cousin have gone through the program and he has a personal story that relates to their mission. Minner called Williams “a part of the family.”
The carnival and concert will be free of charge.
The event will use the campus’s brand new amphitheater, which Minner expects to be done just before the event.
There are currently 220 men at the ministry. Minner said unlike previous fundraisers at other venues, having the fest on campus allows them to show it off and help people better understand what John 3:16 does.
Leading up to the event, John 3:16 has been selling raffle tickets for the chance to win a zero turn mower. People can also support the ministry by bidding during the auctions, giving an offering or visiting www.john316thecure.com and giving.
Minner said the group does not ask for handouts. They give back to all the businesses and individuals that support them. They volunteer at events across the community.
He called Unity Fest not only a fundraiser but a way to show appreciation for those who support the ministry.
It is also to bring more awareness about what the ministry has to offer those struggling with addiction.
The campus is at 75 Holmes Road in Charlotte.