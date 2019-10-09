Johnston's Home Center is a family owned and run business that is in its 40th year of serving Saline County.
While it has been in several locations in Benton over its long tenure, Johnston's is now located at 1421 Military Rd. in Benton.
"It has always been in Benton," said Robert Johnston, manager and son of owners and founders Joe and Kristin Johnston.
His sister, Billie Jo Crocker, is the manager over the sewing section of the store. Several members of the Johnston family work at the facility.
"We were raised in the business," Robert said. "We have raised our kids in the business."
The first store was a 20-foot-by-20-foot space in Downtown Benton. Robert said the first shop carried a few sewing machines and vacuums. It was a Singer store.
When Johnston's had its first shop on Military Road, it began offering TVs and appliances.
"Over the years, we have grown," Robert said. "We have grown with Benton."
Between the show room and storage areas, Johnston's is 3,500-square-feet, plus 12 18-wheeler trailers.
The shop has 20 employees. Because it is a family store, Robert said, the staff is big on customer services.
It offers appliances, bedding, vacuums, lawn and garden, sewing and quilting. The shop also offers repairs and service.
"God has blessed us," Robert said. "We wouldn't have anything without him.
According to Robert, Johnston's is the 15th largest sewing machine dealer for Brother and in the top 25 dealers for Baby Lock. It is also the number one single store dealer for Brother.
Robert said Johnston's prices are the same or cheaper than most big box stores.
During the month of November, Robert said the store will have "huge" discounts throughout the store for its Black November sale.
Johnston's is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.