JPs answer critics as paper ballot issue returns

A few more residents brought their case for paper ballots before the Saline County Quorum Court on Monday, but this time the justices of the peace replied to the speakers’ criticism of the panel.
The paper ballot issue began at the February meeting, when 14 speakers signed up, the majority of whom were in favor of the county trading electronic voting machines for secure, watermarked paper ballots.
In response to the crowd, the Quorum Court unanimously passed “A Resolution Expressing Support for the Saline County Election Commission Exercising Their Full Range of Authority Regarding Election Integrity,” on Feb. 21 following the comments.
The resolution authorizes the election commission to conduct a recount, on its own motion, of the returns from any or all precincts, without a request from a candidate.
The resolution also pledged the full support of the Quorum Court to the election commissioners, including financial support if necessary, to ensure public confidence in Saline County elections.
“My hope is we use the mechanism to bring forward evidence of the efficacy of the election process in Saline County,” Brumley said while introducing his resolution at the February meeting. The justices of the peace approved the resolution unanimously, after voting to add the measure to the night's agenda.
This time, County Judge Matt Brumley prefaced the public input session with an admonition against cheering or booing.
David Gibson, a Saline County resident, asked the court to switch to paper ballots due to the rampant election fraud across the nation.
“Let's not narrow this to a Saline County issue, this is a country-wide issue,” Gibson said. “If you believe (President Joe) Biden got 12 million more votes than the most popular president in history, then I have some waterfront property I want to sell you.”
Gibson said he had sat where the JPs were sitting, and he knew it was easy to go along with the status quo.
He also chastised the court members for not listening to the will of the people. “The people need to be heard,” Gibson said. “It's your job to listen and represent them, not decide if what they are saying is right or wrong.”
“We hear you all, and I have respect for the people on this court,” District 11 JP Clint Chism replied. “I take my job seriously and I want to do the best job I can.”
Chism said he has many constituents in his district who could not vote if voting was narrowed to a one-day event.
Julia Norris, vice president of the Saline County Republican Women, restated the case for paper ballots over electronic voting machines, saying there is no way of knowing if the votes cast were accurately reported.
District 7 JP Josh Curtis said he'd spent time in Little Rock listening to testimony about the security of the electronic voting machines used by the state, and learned that the machines do not have modems inside them, preventing them from accessing the internet.
Allison Gray, told the JPs that the voters elected them to represent the people to the best of their ability, not to “just rubber stamp” issues. She also said the average time for a Quorum Court meeting last year was 18 minutes.
“For the last three meetings, we've listened to a small group of constituents talking about paper ballots,” District 6 JP Rick Bellinger said. “There are some facts you're missing out on. We do have a paper trail, and at the last meeting we passed a resolution to ask the election commission to follow trail.”
Bellinger said at the last meeting, the speakers called the court members' integrity and courage into question.
“The majority of my constituents are against paper ballots,” he said. “Until you can show us some facts, we go on facts, I don't think anyone on the court will do anything differently.”
District 10 JP Jim Whitley said he appreciated residents coming to the court to voice their concerns but didn't appreciate having his or the court's motives called into question.
“Before you call into question the integrity of this court, check your own integrity,” he said.