Much of the discussion by justices of the peace during a recent meeting of the Saline County Quorum Court revolved around potential projects using funding from the American Rescue Plan.
Through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the county is receiving $23,781,952. Previously the court voted to award $10 million to the Saline Regional Public Water Authority and to reserve $10 million for two internal county projects. The potential projects are an expansion of the Saline County Detention Center and the construction of additional radio towers in the county for the first responders’ radio system.
Details of the jail expansion project were included in Thursday’s edition of The Saline Courier.
Saline County Director of Emergency Management Brandon Guillot explained details about the project to improve radio coverage for first responders across the county.
While radio coverage is good in the central part of the county, it is lacking in the northern part and in the East End area, he said.
“There are areas with very intermittent radio coverage where they (first responders) have difficulties transmitting or receiving,” Guillot said, adding that the construction of two new towers in the areas with bad coverage will benefit all first responders within the county.
According to County Judge Jeff Arey, the East End Fire Department has agreed to donate land for a tower to be constructed near the station.
County officials also want to link towers across the county.
This project will be part of the AWIN system, so the county will not be responsible for any ongoing costs once the towers are constructed, he added.
The cost for the project is roughly $5.3 million.
It was mentioned during the meeting that the city of Bryant recently constructed a tower to improve radio coverage.
Guillot told The Saline Courier that this upgraded system will work with the radio equipment that local first responders are already using.
The court voted to discuss this project more at its next meeting.
It was noted that if the court approved the funding of the jail expansion and the radio towers project, they will have allocated all of the American Rescue Plan funding.
JP Jeff Whitley expressed concern saying that he thinks they should allow more time for projects to be submitted before allocating all of the money.
“We owe it to ourselves to see all of the projects,” Whitley said.
JP Josh Curtis disagreed saying that the regional water project that the JPs voted to fund along with the radio tower project and jail expansion are good uses of the funds as they benefit a large portion of residents or the whole county.
It was announced during the meeting that the county received three proposal by the Sept. 1 deadline. Whitley told his fellow JPs that he also knows of a group that was putting together a proposal to submit involving a drug rehabilitation project.
County Comptroller Angie Drummond told the JPs proposals have been submitted by the Salem Fire District, Benton First Food Pantry and Bryant Animal Control for a countywide animal shelter.
Ann Sanders, of the Saline County Humane Society spoke in favor of the shelter project during the public comments portion of the meeting.
“It would be an animal intake facility. It would intake whatever came in the door and that is something that the county needs,” Sanders said. “There is no quality of life if you have stray dogs in your yard.”
Other items approved by the JPs include:
•An ordinance authorizing Crows Station Fire District to annex property.
•An ordinance to appropriate funds received from the State Board of Election Commissioners.
•An ordinance to classify IT services as a professional service.
•Two ordinances involving grant funding.
•An ordinance to amend the county budget.
•Two action items involving pay rate for court security and the Saline County Sheriff’s Office. All meetings of the court are open to the public and attendance is encouraged.