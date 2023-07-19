JPs hear second reading of library ordinance

Betty Van Bibber speaks to the Saline County Quorum Court on Monday. The paper band on her hat reads “Stop pornography in children’s library.”

 Randal Seyler / The Saline Courier

The Saline County Quorum Court members heard the second reading of an ordinance putting the oversight of the library system under the county judge during Monday night's meeting at the courthouse in Benton.