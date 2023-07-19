JPs hear second reading of library ordinance

The Saline County Quorum Court members heard the second reading of an ordinance putting the oversight of the library system under the county judge during Monday night's meeting at the courthouse in Benton.
Like the previous meetings, the public lined up to comment on the library situation, but there were no protesters outside the courthouse Monday and the courtroom's gallery was crowded but not, for the first time in a few months, packed.
The ordinance, titled “An ordinance amending Ordinance No. 1978-1, to revise the obligations, duties and powers of the administrative county library board for Saline County,” will give authority to manage the library to the county judge, including the hiring of employees, taking that task away from the county library board.
The ordinance, which had its first reading in June, will come before the justices of the peace again in August for a third and final reading, at which time the JPs will vote whether or not to adopt the ordinance.
District 13 JP Keith Keck offered an amendment to the ordinance which would have given the library board the authority to make recommendations for employment to the county judge, but the amendment was voted down after discussion.
“I am still concerned we are not putting in this ordinance state code 13-2-402,” Keck said, suggesting the JPs add a line to the ordinance stating the library board may provide recommendations for hiring to the county judge.
The Arkansas Code citation 13-2-402 states “No person shall be appointed to the office of county librarian unless prior to appointment the person is recommended for appointment by the county library board, if the board has been created.”
The code also states “the county librarian shall conduct the library according to the most acceptable library methods.”
However, District 7 JP Josh Curtis objected to the amendment, saying the ordinance was bringing the county into alignment with Act 372, a newly passed obscenity law which legislators said was meant to prevent the distribution of obscene library materials to minors.
The proposed ordinance cites Arkansas Code 14-15-705 as its authority, stating state law “authorizes a county administrative board to exercise administrative powers granted by county ordinance.”
County Judge Matt Brumley told the court members that Keck's amendment was a “hostile amendment,” which would have, if adopted, meant the ordinance would have returned to its first-reading status.
Saline County resident and retired educator Carol Perry opened the public comment period by saying that children need to learn to read to be successful in life. “I have spent a lot of time at the library, and I have seen people of all ages using the library,” she said. “But the one thing I haven't seen is a child under the age of 16 there without a parent.”
Perry said none of the machinations behind the ordinance were concerned with children accessing books. “None of this is about kids, it's all about politics,” she said. “The political culture of the country is so toxic, I hate to see it happen in Saline County.”
Saline County resident Tom Hanson commended Keck's effort.
“JP Keck is the only one who has shown critical thinking skills of the whole bunch of you,” he said to the court members.
Hanson noted that for 45 years the library board ordinance has not been a problem. “Go ahead and divide the county,” he said. “You will have this on your consciences for the rest of your lives.”
Octogenarian Betty Van Bibber, wearing a straw hat with a paper band reading “Stop Pornography in Children's Library” quoted Bible verses and said, “When someone asks me what pornography is, I have the answer. Pornography is sin.”
Resident Zach Agnew said the controversy over some of the library's books has brought the debated library materials into the spotlight.
“My concern is that your recent actions may not be having the desired outcome,” Agnew said. “I question the actual impact it is having. The efforts to limit access draws more attention to the books than if it had be left alone.”
Keith Moore, a recent arrival to Saline County from Myrtle Beach, S.C., said he'd seen a negative comment online that said Saline County was “too conservative.”
“How is that a negative?” Moore asked, adding that he and his family enjoy the Christian, conservative nature of Saline County.
Resident Rena Allmond told the board there is a new Republican Party in Saline County and warned the JPs that as Republicans, they needed to listen to the Party and do what the Party instructed.
“We elected you all, and we put people in there who know what they're doing and will do what needs to be done,” she said. “Like it or not, you work for us, and it's important that you attend the Republican Party meetings.”
Resident Scott Gray said he appreciated the JPs who attended the July meeting of the Saline County Republican Party and mentioned a resolution the party passed calling for the removal of Library Director Patty Hector.
The resolution also calls for the replacement of the three most senior members of the library board with “community members who better reflect the conservative nature, ethics, and morals of the county as a whole.”
Resident Robin Robinson said Hector should be fired for refusing to move the books the Saline County Republican Women have claimed are obscene.
“She should be fired, period,” she said, before offering her opinions on LGTBQ issues.
“A man can never be a woman, it's foolishness to believe such things,” Robinson said.
She thumped the podium. “This is wood. We live in reality.”
“No child can ever make a life altering decision,” she said.