JPs OK resolution to utilize federal funds for roundabout

A divided Saline County Quorum Court approved a resolution Monday that would allow the county to use federal funds for a needed roundabout in Hot Springs Village.
The justices of the peace split 8 to 5 in favor of the resolution “expessing the willingness of Saline County to utilize federal-aid funds” for a roundabout at the intersection of Arkansas Highway 5 and Desoto Boulevard in northern Saline County.
The Federal-Aid Surface Transportation Block Grant program has funds available in a cost share program in which the federal government pays 80 percent and the county pays 20 percent. The funding can be used for preliminary engineering, right-of-way, utilities, construction and construction engineering in projects that reach construction, according to the resolution.
The grant program was approved by Metroplan, the federally designated association of local governments that has operated by inter-local agreement since 1955.
Originally formed as the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission of Pulaski County, Metroplan now has members in Pulaski, Faulkner, Saline, Lonoke and Grant Counties, according to the Metroplan website, metroplan.org.
District JP Keith Keck represents Hot Springs Village on the Quorum Court and also serves on the Metroplan Board.
Quorum Court members questioned County Judge Matt Brumley about the resolution not having a dollar amount listed for the project.
“There is no money attached to the resolution,” Brumley said. “This is just a case of where it is better to have it and not need it, than need it and not have it.”
The resolution states that the county will participate “in accordance with its designated responsibilities in this project.” It also states that Brumley or his designated representative is “authorized and directed, on behalf of the Quorum Court, to execute all appropriate agreements and contracts necessary to expedite the construction of this county project.”
JP Josh Curtis said Arkansas Highway 5 was not a county road, and questioned the project.
In November 2022, the Quorum Court failed to pass a resolution to commit 20 percent local match for the future project, the Hot Springs Village Voice reported in December.
However, the JP s did approve an ordinance to commit up to $100,000 in county funds toward a $400,000 design study for the roundabout. The design study was set to be completed in two phases, beginning with a $70,000 phase.
ARDOT study in 2022 did not find a need for a traffic light at the intersection, but a local commitment to helping fund the project was needed to boost the proposal on ARDOT's calendar, the Village Voice reported.
Brumley told the JPs that the resolution was non-binding and expended no county funds.
“This is 100 percent non-binding, and it has to come back to be appropriated by this group” before any county money would be spent, Brumley said.
“We have got to be more aggressive, more coordinated in focusing on opportunities that are out there,” Brumley said.