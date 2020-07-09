The Saline County Quorum Court Finance Committee voted against a fireworks ordinance that would have limited the use of fireworks in the county to twice a year.
Citing multiple issues with the wording of the ordinance and the fact that the court cannot legislate what it means to be a good neighbor, the committee voted the ordinance down.
The ordinance was sponsored by Everette Hatcher and would have allowed the use of fireworks in the county from noon until 10 p.m. from June 20 to July 10 and December 10 to January 5 of each year so long as no other provision of the ordinance are violated.
Hatcher stated that he had been approached by a number of people in his district concerned with a resident who uses fireworks all year long and that it has become a nuisance.
“There is somebody near a bunch of families that is very loud 365 days a year,” Hatcher said.
Hatcher and County Attorney Clay Ford designed the ordinance to address the issue. The ordinance would have provided for the use of fireworks 48 days a year which is more than the cities of Benton and Bryant allow.
Jack Bennett, a resident in Hatcher’s district, attended the meeting to express his support for the ordinance.
“How come the city can have a law against fireworks for a given period of time and the county can’t,” Bennett said. “That’s what I’d like to know…fireworks for a short period of time is ok, but night after night is not acceptable. If any of you had to hear these every night, I don’t think you would be very happy.”
Bennett added that he understands people would be upset about this type of legislation because some move out into the county to get away from the heavier restrictions that are placed on people in the city.
He also stated that some people move out into the country and then think that they can do whatever they want to.
“I don’t think that’s right,” Bennett said. “I just don’t think that’s right that they think they can do anything they want to because there’s no ordinance against it…they get the idea that we can do what we want when want.”
Bennett spoke about one particular resident who, in his opinion, creates the nuisance noise on purpose to be disruptive.
In January, Bennett and a group of Saline County residents approached the court with their frustrations over the use of fireworks and Tannerite. At that time, the residents claimed that an individual in their neighborhood has been shooting fireworks and using Tannerite, a brand of explosive often used as a rifle target, on a nightly basis since June 2019.
Bennett did not state if the individual he spoke about on Monday was the same as the one the court was approached about in January.
“I would like to know where my rights are to have a peaceful afternoon or night,” Bennett said. “He has a right to set his fireworks off and disrupt. Where is my right to have a peaceful afternoon?”
Saline County Judge Jeff Arey read a statement sent by e-mail from county resident Holly Beaver asking the court to vote no the ordinance until residents can safely attend the meeting to express their thoughts on the matter. Her request for JPs to vote down the ordinance was not because she did not support the measure, but because she felt it needed to be researched more. She also added that it is her opinion that the 48 day time period for the approved use of fireworks was still too long citing people with PTSD, the trauma to pets and wildlife and public safety issues.
“Because the public has been asked to attend tonight’s meeting virtually and cannot gather to show support or dissent of the ordinance, I ask that you vote no and revisit the issue when the citizens and the court can safely meet,” Beaver said in her statement.
JP Josh Curtis said that he had several concerns with the ordinance. While sympathizing with Bennett, Curtis said that the court cannot legislate people into being good neighbors. He also said that the way the ordinance is worded could interfere with public events or things like gender reveal parties where people sometimes use explosive materials.
Curtis spoke with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office and was also concerned with how the ordinance would be enforced and if it would be a burden on the deputies.
JP Jim Whitley also expressed his concerns over the ordinance. While he stated that he had no problem with a well-crafted noise ordinance that would address situation like Bennett’s where people are intentionally being disruptive, he also echoed Curtis’ thoughts about not being able to legislate someone into begin a good neighbor.
Whitley said that he also took issue with the wording of the ordinance saying that it could possibly be interpreted as a way to limit the use of firearms.
“Are we stepping into gun control,” Whitley said.
Whitley and other JPs stated that they believed that this was not really a fireworks issue, but a nuisance issue and that the court could possibly look into crafting an ordinance to handle those issues.
JP Tammy Schmidt agreed that court could look into a nuisance ordinance and that the definition of fireworks in the proposed ordinance was too vague.
After the discussion, Curtis called for a vote to bring the ordinance to the full court of approval. Hatcher was the only vote in support of the the ordinance.