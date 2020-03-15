The Saline County Quorum Court will consider an ordinance Monday night, which, if approved, would guarantee paid leave for county employees who test positive for the coronavirus.
The ordinance states that due to Gov. Asa Hutchinson declaring a public health emergency related to COVID-19 that advises a 14-day quarantine as a management tool, the county wishes to support that while still allowing employees to remain financially stable.
“It is in the best interest of the county, its employees and the public that persons who have been exposed to COVID-19 or who have been diagnosed with COVD-19 to be able to remain in quarantine for the full 14-day period,” the ordinance said.
The ordinance further states that the county wishes to ensure that employees do not suffer undue hardship during the quarantine period.
If an employee is placed under quarantine for 14 days or less by their physician or their elected official, the employee will be fully paid for the duration. The paid time will not be taken our of any leave bank of the employee. Physician-imposed quarantine will require documentation.
According to the ordinance, an elected official may use their discretion to identify an employee subject to quarantine based on risk factors from the Center for Disease Control or on fact specific information related to travel locations, high-risk transmission settings or personal contact with a presumptive case of COVID-19.
Employees diagnosed with coronavirus may not return to work for up to 14 days from the initial diagnosis and a medical release from the physician or physicians office who originally diagnosed the employee.
Furthermore, if an employee who does not qualify under the stated conditions but who have a school-aged child experiencing a school closing or has been quarantined my choose to stay home with the child without being subject to discipline for attendance.
Employees choosing to stay home in that circumstance are required to use any accrued paid time off including sick leave, vacation leave, comp time or personal time. Once all paid time has been exhausted, the employee may accrue a deficit balance to the extent necessary to accommodate the school closing.
Any employees who chooses to take time off during the public health emergency for any other reasons are subject to regular leave guidelines as outlined in the county’s personnel policy.
The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, in Courtroom 1 at the Saline County Courthouse, located at 200 N. Main St., in Downtown Benton. The March meeting was originally set to be held in Hot Springs Village, but due to COVID-19 concerns, the meeting will be held at its usual location.
All meetings are open to the public and attendance is encouraged.