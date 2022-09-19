The Saline County Quorum Court, during a meeting earlier this month, discussed spending money from the American Rescue Plan for the expansion of the Saline County Detention Center.
While the justices expressed their support of the project and voted to discuss the project again later this month, there was some concerns about the ongoing costs associated with an expansion.
Through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the county is receiving $23,781,952. Previously the court voted to award $10 million to the Saline Regional Public Water Authority and to put aside $10 million for two internal county projects: an expansion of the Saline County Detention Center and the construction of additional radio towers in the county for the first responders’ radio system.
Both of these projects are set to be discussed again at a meeting Monday beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Saline County Courthouse.
The Saline County Sheriff’s Office would like up to $8.5 million to expand the center by 12,400 square feet.
According to information presented by SCSO Office Captain Joe Traylor, the detention center was built in 2006 and currently has a capacity of 234 beds.
With the expansion, the center will be able to house 318 prisoners. The project would include an expansion of the medical housing area, Traylor said. SCSO officials feel that if the project is approved this month, construction could be completed by March 2024.
According to the SCSO’s calculations, the expansion will require $539,699.52 in additional funding each year. Six officers will be hired to staff the expanded area and the biggest increases in costs associated with an expansion are food and medical services, Traylor said.
After hearing the presentation, Justice of the Peace Josh Curtis expressed that he is concerned that there is a discrepancy between the SCSO estimated ongoing costs for the expansion and the county comptroller’s estimations.
“I think this is a fantastic project. We’re never going to have this type of money to do projects like this. My only concern about this is the ongoing expense,” Curtis said, adding that he feels the ongoing costs will increase by close to $1 million annually.
“I’d like to dig into the numbers a little more … We have to do it (the expansion) smart and fiscally responsible.”
Curtis requested SCSO officials talk through the costs more with the county comptroller before the project is discussed again.
During Monday’s meeting, the JPs are set to recognize the Bryant Black Sox All-Stars 9U team. They will also heat a presentation Saline County Soil Conservation Office.
Other items on the agenda include:
*An ordinance to add roads to the county road system.
•An ordinance authorizing Crows Station Fire Protection District to annex certain property.
•Two resolutions and two ordinances about grant . •An ordinance to designate IT services as professional services.
•An ordinance to amend the county budget.
•Two action items involving two employees: one in court security and an SCSO employee.
All meetings of the court are open to the public and attendance is encouraged.