The Saline County Quorum Court, during a meeting Monday, voted to appropriate the remainder of American Rescue Plan funding on two county projects: the expansion of the Saline County Detention Center and an expansion of the county’s AWIN radio system for first responders.
Together these projects total about $13.8 million with $8.5 million going to the jail expansion.
“Both of these projects impact most, if not all, of the county in a positive way,” said Saline County Judge Jeff Arey.
Through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the county is receiving $23,781,952. Previously the court voted to award $10 million to the Saline Regional Public Water Authority.
Details about the jail expansion and the AWIN improvements were presented to the justices of the peace earlier this month.
Saline County Director of Emergency Management Brandon Guillot explained the details about the project to improve radio coverage for first responders across the county during a meeting earlier this month.
While radio coverage is good in the central part of the county, it is lacking in the northern part and in the East End area, he said.
“There are areas with very intermittent radio coverage where they (first responders) have difficulties transmitting or receiving,” Guillot said, adding that the construction of two new towers in the areas with bad coverage will benefit all first responders within the county.
According to County Judge Jeff Arey, the East End Fire Department has agreed to donate land for a tower to be constructed near the station.
County officials also want to link towers across the county.
Because this project will be part of the AWIN system, the county will not be responsible for any ongoing costs once the towers are constructed.
Several firefighters from departments across the county attended Monday’s meeting.
Chief Gil Carpenter, of the Salem Fire Department, told the JPs that he has more than 30 years of experience firefighting and he was manager of a 2008 project to put in an AWIN system in the county.
He also said he was serving as the spokesperson for local firefighters to express their support of the proposed improvements.
“As a whole, the fire departments, we know we need this and I know the (Saline County) Sheriff’s Office needs this,” he said.
Dr. Doug Brown, of the Lake Norrell Fire Department, also addressed the court. He told the JPs that while the firefighters agree that these improvements are needed, they are upset about the lack of communication between the county and fire departments. He told the JPs that the fire departments were not notified that AFP funding was available.
“It would be nice to have a little more communication not just with this issue, but with others… no one asked us what we need,” Brown said, adding that the handheld radios that the firefighters use also need to be updated.
An ordinance appropriating funding for the AWIN project was approved with JP Mark Grimmett and Davie Gibson voting against it.
Before the vote, Grimmett had suggested tabling this ordinance to give the court the opportunity to hear other proposals that have been submitted.
According to information presented by SCSO Office Captain Joe Traylor, the detention center was built in 2006 and currently has a capacity of 234 beds.
With the expansion, the center will be able to house 318 prisoners. The project would include an expansion of the medical housing area, Traylor said. SCSO officials feel that if the project is approved this month, construction could be completed by March 2024.
According to the SCSO’s calculations, the expansion will require $539,699.52 in additional funding each year. Six officers will be hired to staff the expanded area and the biggest increases in costs associated with an expansion are food and medical services, Traylor said.
After hearing the presentation at a previous meeting, Justice of the Peace Josh Curtis expressed a concern about a discrepancy between the SCSO’s estimated ongoing costs for the expansion and the county comptroller’s estimations.
Captain Joe Traylor told The Saline Courier that after the previous meeting, officials with the SCSO met with County Comptroller Angie Drummond to discuss this discrepancy. They were able to come to an agreement on a number for ongoing costs that both parties were happy with, he said.
The expansion was approved unanimously.
Justices of the Peace Everett Hatcher and Josh Curtis were not present at Monday’s meeting.
The 9U Bryant Black Sox and their coaches were also recognized at the court’s meeting Monday. The team was honored with a proclamation after winning its age division of the Cal Ripken World Series last month.
Other items approved during Monday’s meeting included:
*An ordinance to add roads to the county road system.
•An ordinance authorizing Crows Station Fire Protection District to annex certain property.
•Two resolutions and two ordinances about grant .
•An ordinance to designate IT services as professional services.
•An ordinance to amend the county budget.
•Two action items involving two employees: one in court security and an SCSO employee.
All meetings of the court are open to the public and attendance is encouraged.