Saline County Judge Jeff Arey has extended limited access to the Saline County Courthouse and other county facilities until April 20.
Arey issued a press release on Sunday outlining the limited access, as well as, providing information on how to contact county officials and offices during the limited access period should residents have county business. The county first began limited access on March 18 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“[F]or the same reasons Governor (Asa) Hutchinson closed schools until April 20, we are continuing our cautionary measures (limiting access) in hopes that the citizens of Saline County will conduct business by phone, email or online,” Arey said in his statement. “These measures will aid in preventing the virus from spreading.”
In addition to the courthouse, other limited access buildings include the courthouse complex and all other county offices. Only county employees, court employees and elected officials having offices in or conducting business in the respective buildings and those individuals authorized by the respective offices are allowed in the buildings.
Residents are instructed to complete all county business digitally, by phone, e-mail or online if possible. Those who cannot conduct business in one of those way should first contact the office and schedule a meeting with the county office they need. Business that is not time sensitive should be postponed until April 20.
To contact a county office for an appointment, Arey has provided residents with the following contact numbers:
County Judge - 501-303-5640
County Clerk - 501-303-5630
Circuit Clerk - 501-303-5615
Circuit Clerk - Jury - 501-303-1570
Circuit Clerk - Child Support - 501-303-5669
Assessor - 501-303-5622
Tax Collector - 501-303-5620
Treasurer - 501-303-5633
Public Defender - 501-303-5688
Circuit Court - Division 1 - 501-303-5635
Circuit Court - Division 2 - 501-303-5664
Circuit Court - Division 3 - 501-303-5628
Circuit Court - Division 4 - 501-303-1584
District Court - 501-303-5670
Juvenile Officers - 501-303-5730
Prosecuting Attorney - 501-315-7767
Road Department - 501-303-5690
Coroner - 501-303-1559
Sheriff - General - 501-303-5609
Sheriff - CID - 501-303-5608
Sheriff - Domestic Violence - 501-303-5716
Sheriff - Detention - 501-303-5642
Sheriff - Warrants - 501-303-5644