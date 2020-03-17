Saline County Judge Jeff Arey announced today a plan to limit access to the Saline County Courthouse, the courthouse complex and other county offices, beginning Wednesday through March 31 to limit public exposure to COVID-19.
"We are instituting this cautionary measure (limiting access) in hopes that the citizens of Saline County will conduct business by phone, email, or online; we had hoped that a less intrusive method of placing signs at the entrances with the appropriate contact information of each office would have sufficed, but Monday was even busier than usual - particularly in the courthouse complex, at the State Revenue Office and at the county offices across and down the hall," Arey said.
The purpose of restricting the access is so that "Saline County can ensure, as best can be reasonably accomplished, the health and safety of county employees and the public served by Saline County, and to provide for continued services by Saline County to our public," he added.
Access is limited to county employees, court employees and elected officials having offices in or conducting business within the respective buildings; and those individuals authorized by the respective offices to have access.
All emergency/mandatory circuit court proceedings will be held in the respective divisions of circuit court. Individuals with questions regarding circuit court proceedings can call the division in which their court case is assigned or the Circuit Clerk's office at 501-303-5615.
The Circuit Court Division contact numbers are:
First Division- 501-303-5635.
Second Division- 501-303-5664.
Third Division- 501-303-5628.
Fourth Division- 501-303-1584.
All district court proceedings will be held in the respective divisions of district court, Benton District Court- 501-303-5670 and Bryant District Court- 501-943-0440.
Access to these courts are restricted to those with essential business.
If anyone has business in any of the following offices, use the below contact information. Business should be conducted digitally, by phone, email,or online, if at all possible. If not possible, persons needing to conduct in person business with county offices should contact the office to schedule a meeting appropriate to their needs. Business that is not time sensitive should be postponed until after March 31, 2020,if at all possible.
County Judge:
Jeff Arey, County Judge- jeff.arey@salinecounty.org
Vicki Hopkins, Administrative Assistant- vicki.hopkins@salinecounty.org
Phone: 501-303-5640
Road Department
Phone:"501-303-5690
Planning Board
Phone:501-303-5701
Prosecuting Attorney
Chris Walton
Phone: 501-315-7767
Sheriffs Office & Detention Center
Phone: 501-303-5609
On-site visitation is unavailable at this time. Regular visitation from home computers is still available.
All fines and fees can be paid via money order or cashier's check but the name, date of birth, and case number are required. Please proved a self-addressed, stamped envelope so a receipt can be returned to you.
If you need a copy of an incident report or accident report,please call 501-303-5609. These documents can be mailed, emailed,or faxed. Individuals needing an Order of Protection need to show up in person at the Sheriffs Office.
911 Addressing
Phone:501-303-1586
Circuit Clerk
Court orders, court records,and real estate records can be accessed online at: https://www.salinecounty.org/circuit clerk. Citizens needing additional assistance are asked to contact the Circuit Clerk's Office.
Court Case filings, domestic, civil, criminal- 501-303-5615
Real Estate recordingsI passports- 501-303-5607
Child Support I Juvenile- 501-303-5669
Jury Duty- 501-303-1570
Circuit Clerk
myka.sample@salinecounty.org Administrative Assistant- ragan.kyzer@salinecounty.org Recorder Manager- kim.schane@salinecounty.org Courts Lead- charlotte.roberts@salinecounty.org
Child Support/Juv. Lead
County Clerk
For marriage licenses,probate and d/b/a's, citizens can reach the County Clerk's Office at 501-303-5630.
Doug Curtis, County Clerk- doug.curtis@salinecounty.org
Lisa Montgomery- 501-303-1580 -lisa.l.montgomery@salinecounty.org
Vicki Deere- 501-303-1580 -vicki.deere@salinecounty.org
Allison Cain- allison.cain@salinecounty.org
Tax Collector
PROPERTY TAX PAYMENTS:
Pay on-line:. https:Upropertvtax.ark.org/saline(index.php
24/7 Drop Box at the Benton Office @ 215 N Main St
Postal mail to, 215 N Main ST,Suite 3, Benton, AR 72015
Checks payable to Saline County Collector
Phone: 501-303-5620
Email: info@salinecollector.org
Web Site: www.salinecollettor.ar.gov
The Bryant location of the Collector's Office is closed at this time.
Assessor
Citizens may assess their personal property online by visiting https:www.salinecounty.org/assessor.
For questions concerning property assessments and GIS information call 501-303-5622. For Real Estate questions call 501-303-5624.
The Bryant location of the Assessor's Office is closed at this time.
Treasurer
Phone: 501-303-5633
Email: larry.davis@salinecounty.org
Veteran Service Office
Phone: 501-303-5646
Library
Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library- Benton
Phone: 501-778-4766
Mabel Boswell Memorial Library- Bryant . Phone: 501-847 2166
Cooperative Extension Service
Phone:501-303-5672
Kris Boulton, County Extension Agent Staff Chair- kboulton@uaex.edu
Nicole Nichols, County Ag Agent- nnichols@uaex.edu
Megan Maulden, County 4-H Agentmmaulden@uaex.edu
Revenue Office
The Revenue Office located at the Saline County Complex is closed at this time. The Revenue
Office located at 101 GNW 3rd St. in Bryant is open and can be contacted at 501-847-5080.
Register your vehicle or get a duplicate driver's license online. Visit https://mydmv.arkansas.gov/ for more information.