Saline County Judge Jeff Arey announced today a plan to limit access to the Saline County Courthouse, the courthouse complex and other county offices, beginning Wednesday through March 31 to limit public exposure to COVID-19.

"We are instituting this cautionary measure (limiting access) in hopes that the citizens of Saline County will conduct business by phone, email, or online; we had hoped that a less intrusive method of placing signs at the entrances with the appropriate contact information of each office would have sufficed, but Monday was even busier than usual - particularly in the courthouse complex, at the State Revenue Office and at the county offices across and down the hall," Arey said.

0710 Jeff Arey mug.jpg
Buy Now

The purpose of restricting the access is so that "Saline County can ensure, as best can be reasonably accomplished, the health and safety of county employees and the public served by Saline County, and to provide for continued services by Saline County to our public," he added.

COURT

Access is limited to county employees, court employees and elected officials having offices in or conducting business within the respective buildings; and those individuals authorized by the respective offices to have access.

All emergency/mandatory circuit court proceedings will be held in the respective divisions of circuit court. Individuals with questions regarding circuit court proceedings can call the division in which their court case is assigned or the Circuit Clerk's office at 501-303-5615.

The Circuit Court Division contact numbers are:

First Division- 501-303-5635.

Second Division- 501-303-5664.

Third Division- 501-303-5628.

Fourth Division- 501-303-1584.

All district court proceedings will be held in the respective divisions of district court, Benton District Court- 501-303-5670 and Bryant District Court- 501-943-0440.

Access to these courts are restricted to those with essential business.

If anyone has business in any of the following offices, use the below contact information. Business should be conducted digitally, by phone, email,or online, if at all possible. If not possible, persons needing to conduct in person business with county offices should contact the office to schedule a meeting appropriate to their needs. Business that is not time sensitive should be postponed until after March 31, 2020,if at all possible.

County Judge:

Jeff Arey, County Judge- jeff.arey@salinecounty.org

Vicki Hopkins, Administrative Assistant- vicki.hopkins@salinecounty.org

Phone: 501-303-5640

Road Department­

Phone:"501-303-5690

Planning Board­

Phone:501-303-5701

Email: audrey.villegas@salinecounty.org

Prosecuting Attorney

Chris Walton

Phone: 501-315-7767

Sheriffs Office & Detention Center

Phone: 501-303-5609

On-site visitation is unavailable at this time. Regular visitation from home computers is still available.

All fines and fees can be paid via money order or cashier's check but the name, date of birth, and case number are required. Please proved a self-addressed, stamped envelope so a receipt can be returned to you.

If you need a copy of an incident report or accident report,please call 501-303-5609. These documents can be mailed, emailed,or faxed. Individuals needing an Order of Protection need to show up in person at the Sheriffs Office.

911 Addressing

Phone:501-303-1586

Email: renee.richard@salinecounty.org

Circuit Clerk

Court orders, court records,and real estate records can be accessed online at: https://www.salinecounty.org/circuit clerk. Citizens needing additional assistance are asked to contact the Circuit Clerk's Office.

Court Case filings, domestic, civil, criminal- 501-303-5615

Real Estate recordingsI passports- 501-303-5607

Child Support I Juvenile- 501-303-5669

Jury Duty- 501-303-1570

Circuit Clerk 

myka.sample@salinecounty.org Administrative Assistant- ragan.kyzer@salinecounty.org Recorder Manager- kim.schane@salinecounty.org Courts Lead- charlotte.roberts@salinecounty.org

Child Support/Juv. Lead

teresa.house@salinecounty.org

County Clerk

For marriage licenses,probate and d/b/a's, citizens can reach the County Clerk's Office at 501-303-5630.

Doug Curtis, County Clerk- doug.curtis@salinecounty.org

Lisa Montgomery- 501-303-1580 -lisa.l.montgomery@salinecounty.org

Vicki Deere- 501-303-1580 -vicki.deere@salinecounty.org

Allison Cain- allison.cain@salinecounty.org

Tax Collector

PROPERTY TAX PAYMENTS:

Pay on-line:. https:Upropertvtax.ark.org/saline(index.php

24/7 Drop Box at the Benton Office @ 215 N Main St

Postal mail to, 215 N Main ST,Suite 3, Benton, AR 72015

Checks payable to Saline County Collector

Phone: 501-303-5620

Email: info@salinecollector.org

Web Site: www.salinecollettor.ar.gov

The Bryant location of the Collector's Office is closed at this time.

Assessor

Citizens may assess their personal property online by visiting https:www.salinecounty.org/assessor.

For questions concerning property assessments and GIS information call 501-303-5622. For Real Estate questions call 501-303-5624.

The Bryant location of the Assessor's Office is closed at this time.

Treasurer

Phone: 501-303-5633

Email: larry.davis@salinecounty.org

Veteran Service Office

Phone: 501-303-5646

Email: lesa.pollich@salinecounty.org

Library

Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library- Benton

Phone: 501-778-4766

Mabel Boswell Memorial Library- Bryant . Phone: 501-847 2166

Cooperative Extension Service

Phone:501-303-5672

Kris Boulton, County Extension Agent Staff Chair- kboulton@uaex.edu

Nicole Nichols, County Ag Agent- nnichols@uaex.edu

Megan Maulden, County 4-H Agentmmaulden@uaex.edu

Revenue Office

The Revenue Office located at the Saline County Complex is closed at this time. The Revenue

Office located at 101 GNW 3rd St. in Bryant is open and can be contacted at 501-847-5080.

Register your vehicle or get a duplicate driver's license online. Visit https://mydmv.arkansas.gov/ for more information.

Tags

Recommended for you