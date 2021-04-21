According to the Arkansas Department of Health on Wednesday, the state had 198 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 bringing the total to 261,802 with 1,330 confirmed active.
Probable cases rose by 154 to 72,259 with 613 active.
Confirmed deaths went up by two to 4,532. There were no new probable deaths reported.
Hospitalizations decreased by two to 175 with 24 on ventilators.
The state received results for 4,150 PCR tests and 1,028 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Washington with 44, Benton with 43 and Pulaski with 39.
Saline County has had 11,809 cumulative cases — 8,752 confirmed and 3,057 probable. Active cases are at 45 — 31 confirmed and 14 probable. There have been 11,595 recoveries — 8,579 confirmed and 3,016 probable. The county has had 166 deaths — 140 confirmed and 26 probable.
Nationally, there have been
The state has received 2,352,980 doses of COVID-19 vaccine and given 1,579,051 or 67.1 percent. So far, 331,568 people have gotten partially immunized and 650,339 are fully immunized.
“The increase in new cases from today's report is a serious reminder of the importance to get vaccinated," said Gov. Asa Hutchinson with the report. "It is also a reminder that the virus is still here along with the more contagious variants. Our best defense is the vaccine. We have plenty of doses available, so if you're 16 and older, schedule your appointment today.”