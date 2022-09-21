A Saline County jury deliberated only minutes before returning a 30-year sentence in the Arkansas Department of Correction for Sergio Sanchez Gonzales Tuesday before the Honorable Ken Casady. Earlier in the day, the jury found Gonzales guilty of the rape of his juvenile relative.
Jury sentences Mabelvale man to 30 years in ADC
