On Monday, April 17th, the Saline County Quorum Court voted 11:2 to pass a resolution that suggests the Saline County Library create policies to relocate materials that parents or the public deem inappropriate for children into areas that are not accessible to children. Several library employees along with library supporters attended the meeting. Many were unable to be in the room because of the large crowd in attendance. During the meeting, the Quorum Court discussed the purpose of the resolution and listened to 25 Saline County citizens, both opposing and approving of the resolution. Before making the vote, two Quorum Court members pointed out that they had not "done their due diligence" and talked to the Saline County Library about the policies already in place prior to the meeting.  