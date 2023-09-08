For 10 years, award-winning country music artist Justin Moore has donated his time to the Boys and Girls Club of Saline County for their largest annual fundraiser. The 10th anniversary celebration is scheduled for October 10 and Moore will provide a benefit concert to attendees for the organization. Over the years, the concert has raised over $1,000,000 for the Boys and Girls Club.
featured
Justin Moore to headline Boys & Girls Club fundraiser on Oct. 10
Destin Davis
