A 16-year-old is facing several charges after reportedly breaking into vehicles and firing a shot when confronted.
Benton police officers responded just before 7:30 Sunday evening to the Longhills Apartment complex where they persuade the teen to be taken into custody.
No injuries occurred during the incident, according to Krista Petty, spokesperson for the Benton Police Department.
Police have determined that this same suspect was involved in other breaking or entering incidents earlier in the day, also at the Longhills Apartments.
The suspect faces felony charges of aggravated robbery, breaking or entering and terroristic threatening in relation to the second incident, as well as possession of a controlled substance, two felony counts of theft of property, two counts of breaking or entering, two counts of misdemeanor theft of property, public intoxication and minor in possession of alcohol, Petty said.
The BNPD Criminal Investigations Division detectives have assumed the investigation, which remains ongoing. Additional charges may be forthcoming.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message, via the official Benton Police Department app available on iTunes and Google Play or at www.crimereports.com.