Bryant School District Special Education Liaison Angie Keen was named Classified Employee of the Year during a ceremony Thursday in the Fine Arts Building on the high school campus.
featured
Keen named Bryant Schools 'Classified Employee of the Year'
- By Randal Seyler rseyler@bentoncourier.com
-
-
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Keen named Bryant Schools 'Classified Employee of the Year'
- Bryant School Board honors Teacher of the Year
- Saline County man sentenced for 2021 murder of Hensley woman
- Bryant sweeps in Conway, Branch re-breaks record
- Roberts has big night for Benton
- Armstrong strong-arms Tigers with perfect game
- Hornets hold on vs. Central
- Ready to race: Canoe, kayak races return to Saline River
Most Popular
Articles
- 'From homeowner to homeless': Sunset Lake Mobile Home Park residents ousted after city buys land
- Former Bryant teacher charged with sexual assault
- Battle over books comes to Saline County
- Benton Police arrest man on kidnapping, attempted murder charges
- Nominations open for 2023 Best of Saline County readers' choice awards
- Quorum Court library resolution packs courtroom
- Retired Benton doctor to release new book, host launch event
- Panthers pound Bulldogs at home
- Bryant no-hits Hurricane in rout
- Benton teen receives golden ticket on American Idol
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.