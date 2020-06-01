When Benton High School senior Ryan Taneja learned he would not be experiencing all of the traditional senior events this year, such as prom and graduation, he decided he would not let himself or his best friend miss out on the fun.
When Sonic Drive-In and Instagram announced that they were looking to crown a quarantine prom king and queen, Taneja jumped at the chance to enter the contest and throw a “socially distanced prom” for his best friend, fellow BHS senior Savannah Crotts. In the process, Taneja ended up taking the national title and winning $25,000 toward his dream car.
“I didn’t enter the contest for the purpose of winning,” Taneja said. “I wanted to give my best friend a prom. She’s always there for me and I’m very blessed to have the people I do in my life.”
Taneja said when he saw the contest on Instagram he immediately knew he wanted to surprise Crotts with a prom to makeup for the one that didn’t happen.
“She thought we were just going to take pictures for the contest at the Sonic in Benton,” Taneja said. “I decorated the back of my car and the back of my mom’s car and when she pulled up in her prom dress it surprised her.”
Taneja even got Crotts her own crown to complete the look. Both Taneja and Crotts were finalists in the competition with Taneja taking the national “Quaranking” title.
“She was still so excited and she got a $250 Sonic gift card,” Taneja said.
It was an easy decision for Taneja to enter the contest and stage the Sonic prom, because it’s one of the few places that he has been able to gather with friends during the past few months. Sonic holds a special place in his heart because of the time he has spent there with friends both before and during the COVID-19 health crisis.
"There are more memories than I can count for the amount of good times I’ve spent there,” Taneja said.
Taneja added that even though his senior year experiences have not be traditional, he believes that God gave him opportunities to still be happy.
“God kind of gave me what I wanted,” Taneja said. “What I wanted was to be with my best friend and have that last dance and we did have the last dance in the Sonic parking lot ... we got to have a last hooray and spend time together. Even though I could not have all my friends there, I had her. She has been my best friend since middle school, so it’s a big, big deal that I could really show her what she means to me.”
Missing time with his friends and fellow students has not always been easy for Taneja, especially the quarantine portion, but he said that something beautiful has come from all the ugliness of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was very, very difficult at first,” Taneja said. “It was as if I was being suffocated in a sense. I want to be with all my loved ones and my friends. I consider them my family.”
Taneja said when it really hit him that he would not be having special moments like walking across a graduation stage with his friends, he said the situation “really got to me.”
“I kind of reached the point where I realized that maybe God was trying to give me a chance to do something more, something different,” Taneja said. “Not only did I win the Quaranking competition, I have also lost a lot of weight. I took this time to take care of my health ... I focused on trying to be there for my friends because I know they are going through a lot.”
In the fall, Taneja will attend the University of Central Arkansas Schedler Honors College where he will study both business and computer science.
“That way I can go into the tech world and make a difference and somebody that minorities can look up to,” Taneja said.
Considering all of the madness of the past few months, Taneja said he wants people to know that just because things get hard doesn’t mean you need to buckle under the pressure. Talking about his experiences the past few months, he added that he himself nearly broke under the stress, pressure and sadness.
“If can leave any advice for anyone whether they be a senior, whether they be a child, whether they’re an adult, it’s to never give and never buckle under the pressure,” Taneja said. “The minute you give up that chance, it can cost you a crown.”
More photos from the prom and competition can be seen on Instagram @ryanteneja.