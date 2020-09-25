Editor's note: This article was previously published in the May 8 edition of The Saline Courier, but was inadvertently not posted online. The Saline Courier regrets this error.
Benton resident Shane Knight has announced his entrance into the race for the Ward 4, Position 2 seat on the Benton City Council.
“I want to see Benton move forward,” Knight said. “I want to see us to continue to enhance our future and enhance the environment of our parks to our infrastructure to stormwater. We are growing tremendously and I believe both the past and the current administrations have done a great job of laying that blueprint out.”
Knight is the executive director of Solid Waste and Recycling for the Southeast Arkansas Economic Development District and the Southeast Arkansas Solid Waste Management Board. In his role, Knight oversees 10 counties and regularly works with 16 mayors and 10 judges in his role. He believes that his understanding of how city and county governments work will be a great asset should he be elected.
“As we continue to grow, the vital elements to our continued success include improving and maintaining our infrastructure from our streets to our sewer system, along with storm water and maintaining our top-notch police and fire departments,” Knight said in a media release. “We must also continue to forge a healthy working relationship with Benton Utilities. All of this is crucial to moving Benton forward and positioning the city to handle this growth with greater ease.”
Knight is well known locally as the “Voice of the Benton Panthers” and has lived in the city for 14 years.
“That was really my launch into the community,” Knight said. “It opened a lot of doors of opportunity and things like that.”
Knight said he was previously approached two years ago by community leaders about running for city council, but he did not believe he had the experience or skill set at that time so he “respectfully declined.” He now believes he has both the experience and skill sets needed to be successful in the position.
“I don’t think the council is necessarily missing anything,” Knight said. “I just think that my skill set complements what is already on the council.”
Knight previously served Saline County as the environmental officer for Recycle Saline and is also the former chairman of the Saline County Republican Committee. He has served as a volunteer coach with the Benton Youth Sports Association and with Benton Matters. He previously hosted the Morning News on KEWI 690 AM and has been involved with Kiwanis of Benton
Married to his wife Andrea, Knight also has three children, Christian, Natalie, and Lakin. The family attends Highland Heights Baptist Church.
A graduate of Williams Baptist University, Knight holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and has earned his Ed.D and Ph.D. He also serves as an adjunct professor for the Arkansas Environmental Training Academy at Southern Arkansas University Tech and sits on the advisory board for the Academy.
“What I bring to the table is a skill set that will complement the growth (of Benton) and keep the growth coming but also do it in a productive manner,” Knight said.