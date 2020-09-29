The Bryant Police Department held a retirement party for Sgt. Charles Lamb on Monday.
"I have really enjoyed my time here," Lamb said.
He added he is not leaving Bryant.
He told his fellow members of the force they were like brothers and sisters to him. He joked some were more like his children and that not all of them were quite raised.
He was presented his service weapon and plaque by Police Chief Carl Minden.
Lamb has been in law enforcement for 25. Of those, 10 were with Bryant. During his time, he has been an armorer, an instructor, a field instructor, a firearms instructor and a member of the emergency response team.
Minden called him "a jack of all trades" for the force.
"We really appreciate the years Charles has given to us," Minden said.
He wishes Lamb well in his future endeavors.
Lamb called retirement bittersweet.
"I love what I have done and am looking forward to what I will do in the future," he said.
Lamb will become a certified security officer for the Bryant School district. He sees it as a way to continue serving outside of law enforcement. He added this new job will have him protecting the most valuable part of the community, its future.
"He will be greatly missed," Sgt. Todd Crowson said. "He was a strong asset."
Lamb's last official day with the force is Wednesday.