The Lancaster Animal Project is reaching out to help families and their four-legged friends during the COVID-19 health crisis.
TLAP is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping the state’s abused and neglected animals. Earlier this year, the group began a program offering grant fund to victims of domestic violence to be applied towards temporary boarding, food and vaccinations for the family pet fleeing domestic abuse. Now the organization is also reaching out to help those hurting due to the pandemic.
“Our non-profit was created to help animals and promote animal welfare. We have had a program in place for years to assist animal owners and their pets by sponsoring vaccinations, spay/neuter procedures and food when the legitimate need exists,” said TLAP founder and director Jennifer Lancaster.
Help is available to Saline County residents who have been affected by COVID-19.
“In the application box on our website, tell us why you need assistance, how your family has been impacted by the COVID-19 restrictions and the current status of your employment,” Lancaster said. “Essentially, we need for an applicant to explain his or her need for this assistance program.”
While help is currently only available to county residents, Lancaster said that they hope to offer assistance to neighboring counties in the future if the economy across the country continues to be negatively impacted by the novel coronavirus.
To apply for help due to the health crisis or any of the other programs TLAP offers, visit their website at www.LancasterAnimalProject.com.
“These are uncertain times,” Lancaster said. “Many people are frightened and hurting. You are not alone. Don't be afraid to ask for help, and if that help is for your animal, please reach out to us.
Psalms 46:1, ‘God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.’”