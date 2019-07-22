Construction to widen Interstate 30 to six lanes in Saline County requires continued overnight lane closures, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.
Weather permitting, eastbound and westbound Interstate 30 will alternately close lanes in various areas between Sevier Street/South Street and the U.S. Hwy. 70 interchange for pavement striping and barrier wall placement. Lane closures will continue through Saturday morning, July 27 during nighttime hours.
•Eastbound Interstate 30 will alternately close the inside and outside lanes between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.
•Westbound Interstate 30 will alternately close the inside and outside lanes between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
•Frontage Roads at the South Street overpass will be reduced to one open lane between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Interstate traffic will be controlled with construction barrels and signage. The public is advised to be cautious when traveling in the work zone. Areas adjacent to the interstate may experience noise impacts during nighttime hours.
This project is part of ARDOT’s Connecting Arkansas Program and includes widening 5.5 miles of Interstate 30 to three lanes in each direction, from the interchange with U.S. Highway 70 (Exit 111) to Sevier Street in Benton (Exit 116). The project also includes improvements at the Highway 67 interchange (Exit 114).
More information on this $187.3 million project is available at ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.
Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov. Drivers can also follow us on Twitter @myARDOT.