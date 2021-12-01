Construction to widen Interstate 30 to six lanes in Saline County requires overnight lane closures on the Interstate.
Weather permitting, crews will be working in the eastbound and westbound lanes between U.S. Highway 70 (Exit 111) and Sevier Street in Benton (Exit 116), according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.
This continues the ongoing work to widen the interstate, and lane closures will be periodically utilized Dec. 1-31, excluding the Christmas holiday Dec. 23 through Dec. 27 and the New Year holiday Dec. 31 through Jan. 3, 2022. Depending on the location, an inside or outside lane will be closed to allow crews to work, according to a release from ArDot.
Under lane closure conditions, eastbound or westbound traffic will be reduced to one open lane between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. during overnight hours, and all lanes will reopen no later than 6 a.m. the following morning.
Traffic will be controlled with construction barrels and signage, along with assistance from the Arkansas Highway Police. The public is advised to be cautious when traveling in the work zone and watch for slower traffic speeds. Areas adjacent to the Interstate may experience noise impacts during nighttime hours.
This project is part of ARDOT’s Connecting Arkansas Program and includes widening 5.5 miles of Interstate 30 to three lanes in each direction, from the interchange with U.S. Highway 70 (Exit 111) to Sevier Street in Benton (Exit 116). The project also includes improvements at the Highway 67 interchange (Exit 114). According to ArDot, the project is more than 60 percent complete and is expected to be finished in late 2022.
More information on this $187.3 million project is available at ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.
Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.