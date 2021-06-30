The combined number of cases of COVID-19 jumped up by 686.
Confirmed cases rose by 378 to 271,751 cumulative confirmed cases with 2,382 active.
Probable cases increased by 308 to 77,634 with 1,381 active.
There were four new confirmed deaths for a total of 4,695.
Hospitalizations went up by 19 to 325 with 75 on ventilators.
The state has received results for 3,209 PCR tests and 796 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 128, Saline with 61 and Washington with 41.
Saline County has had 12,648 cumulative cases — 9,276 confirmed and 3,372 probable. Active cases are at 244 — 163 confirmed and 81 probable. There have been 12,228 recoveries — 8,965 confirmed and 3,263 probable. The county has had 173 deaths — 146 confirmed and 27 probable. In Saline County, 33.88 percent of people have been fully vaccinated.
Nationally, there have been 33,661,986 cases with 604,682 deaths.
Arkansas has received 2,706,850 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and given 2,134,328 or 78.8 percent
There are 221,986 partially immunized and 993,471 fully immunized.