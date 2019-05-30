The River Center was filled with laughter and a few tears as family, friends and co-workers gathered together to celebrate the retirement of Capt. Dennis Mitchell after 30 years of service with the Benton Fire Department.
“You can’t replace experience like this,” said Benton Mayor Tom Farmer. “I’ve sat here and listened to many stories and the word that keeps coming to mind is 'loved.' Everyone in this room loves you dearly because you loved them first. That’s a trait you can’t teach. You can’t coach. You can’t develop."
Mitchell and his wife, Cathy, have two sons, Jesse and Bo, along with two granddaughters. Mitchell is an avid outdoorsman who enjoys hunting and fishing.