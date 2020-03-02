Today is the last day to vote early before Tuesday's Preferential Primary and nonpartisan election.
Early voting is still available at the Vote Here Building, located 221 N. Main St. in Benton, until 5 p.m.
During the first week of voting, 3,649 people cast a ballot. For the second week, 6,493 voted. The total number of early votes for the first two weeks, as of Sunday, total 10,142.
Of those, 4,962 voted at the Vote Here Building; 2,709 at New Life Church Bryant; 1,720 at Bank OZK Arkansas 5 in Lonsdale; and 751 at East Union Church in East End.
Voters can see a sample ballot at www.voterview.ar-nova.org/voterview.
Voting will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, at several voting centers.
Centers include:
•Balboa Baptist Church, 415 Ponce De Leon Dr. in Hot Springs Village.
•Benton Vote Here Center, 221 N. Main St. in Benton.
•Centerpoint Church, 20383 Interstate 30 in Benton.
•East End Baptist Church, 4701 East End Rd. in Hensley.
•First Southern Baptist Church, 6715 Arkansas 5 in Bryant.
•Haskell Fire Station, 121 Cardinal Dr. in Benton.
•Kentucky Baptist Church, 7070 Arkansas 5 in Benton.
•Lake Norrell Fire Department, 12795 Avilla West in Alexander.
•New Friendship Baptist Church, 7400 Arkansas 5 in Benton.
•Lew Life Church, 4200 Arkansas 5 North in Bryant.
•Old Union Baptist Church, 12641 Highway 298 in Benton.
•Olive Hill Baptist Church, 14514 Chicot Rd. in Mabelvale.
•Paron Cafetorium, 22265 Highway 9 in Paron.
•Pathfinder, 15115 Highway 111 in Alexander.
•Salem United Methodist Church, 1647 Salem in Benton.
•Sardis United Methodist Church, 10715 W. Sardis Rd. in Bauxite.
•Shannon Hills City Hall, 10401 High Road East in Mabelvale.
•Sharon Baptist Church, 402 Shenandoah Rd. in Benton.
•Ten Mile Baptist Church, 17510 Church Rd. in Lonsdale.
•Traskwood City Hall, 212 Main St. in Traskwood.
•Trinity Baptist Church, 702 Church St. in Benton.
•Turtle Creek Fire Station No. 3, 1536 Mountain View Rd. in Benton.
Voters will be casting ballots on new equipment. Saline County Clerk Doug Curtis said the equipment will provide a more streamlined process.
After voters check in, they will receive a blank ballot except for a barcode. Individuals will take the ballots, place it in the voting machines, cast their ballots and then feed the completed ballots in the tabulators, Curtis explained.
With the new equipment, Curtis said there should not be a line to vote and residents can come in and out quickly.
Throughout the election, the voting machines and tabulators are not connected to the internet which prevents hacking, he added.