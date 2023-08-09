Lawsuit claims BNPD officials, city deprived man of First Amendment rights

A lawsuit claiming the Benton Police Department deprived a man of his right to free speech has been filed with the US District Court and the plaintiff wants a jury trial to settle the matter.
John McMahan of Benton alleges Police Chief Scotty Hodges, Benton Police Sgt. Zachary McAnally and the city of Benton “knowingly and purposefully deprived Plaintiff of his right to free speech guaranteed him by the First Amendment to the Constitution” in 2022 when McMahan and a co-worker, Pat Roberts, were gathering signatures for a petition drive in front of the Benton Event Center.
The lawsuit was filed July 28 in the US District Court Eastern District of Arkansas by McMahan's attorney, Edward Adcock.
According to the lawsuit, McMahan and Roberts were gathering signatures to get an initiative barring the opening of a casino in Pope County on the ballot. Their table was, according to the complaint, on a sidewalk adjacent to the Benton Event Center, six to eight feet from an exit and not blocking ingress to the building.
The person renting the event center at that time, Kerry Murphy, asked McMahan and Roberts to stop collecting signatures and leave the premises, the lawsuit states.
“Plaintiff declined, pointing out that collecting ballot initiative signatures is a form of public expression protected by the First Amendment to the Constitution and, further, that sidewalks are traditionally available as public forums,” according to the lawsuit. Murphy called the police. McAnally arrived and told McMahan and Roberts to quit collecting signatures and leave. According to the lawsuit, “Defendant McAnally, after conferring by phone with Chief Hodges, told Plaintiff 'if you don't leave we're going to arrest you for trespassing.”
The lawsuit claims that as a result of the police prohibiting McMahan to collect signatures, he “suffered actual and compensatory damages in an amount to be established at trial but in any event greater than the necessary to establish diversity jurisdiction, including out-of-pocket damages and including loss of pay and benefits, as well as compensatory damages for the loss of rights guaranteed by the Constitution and also including emotional distress and humiliation, having been threatened with arrest and incarceration like the proverbial 'common criminal.'”
“I was really just disappointed that the police were not more up to speed on the First Amendment and Constitutional rights,” McMahan said Tuesday. “I filed a complaint with the city in January but I never heard anything back from them,” he said. “Maybe it went into a dead hole, but I never heard from anybody about anything on that.”
City officials responded Tuesday that they had not been served with the lawsuit.
“The city's comment at this time is simply that we have not officially been served and have had no time to review the allegations against us,” Matt Thibault, marketing/special events coordinator for the city, stated in an email.
“We will certainly have more to say once we have the paperwork in front of us.”