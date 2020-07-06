Editor's Note: The following article is courtesy of content partner KATV Channel 7 News.
NASHVILLE, Tenn, - Country music and southern rock legend Charlie Daniels has passed away after suffering a stroke, his representatives announced Monday.
The Grand Ole Opry member and Country Music Hall of Famer was 83.
Absolute Publicity, Inc. said Daniels passed away Monday morning at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage after doctors say he suffered a stroke.
Daniels has raised hundreds of thousands for veterans over the years and established a Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center at Middle Tennessee State University.
"An outspoken patriot, beloved mentor, and a true road warrior, Daniels parlayed his passion for music into a multi-platinum career and a platform to support the military, underprivileged children, and others in need.," his representatives said. "The Charlie Daniels Band has long populated radio with memorable hits and his signature song, "The Devil Went Down to Georgia."
"Daniels helped to shine the spotlight on the many causes that are close to his heart. He was a staunch supporter of the military and gave his time and talent to numerous charitable organizations, including The Journey Home Project, that he founded in 2014 with his manager, David Corlew, to help veterans of the United States Armed Forces."
Daniels was also a Nashville Predators supporter.