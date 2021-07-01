An iconic American tradition will give area children and teens a way they can help other children.
The Call of Saline and Perry Counties has Lemonade Love Stand kits children can borrow to hold a lemonade stand to benefit local foster children.
"It was started in Pulaski County by a girl who wanted to help children in foster care," said County Coordinator Julia DesCarpentrie.
This allows children to help other children.
DesCarpentrie said it can be a project for the whole family. Some people do a bake sale with the stand. Some people have done a stand outside of their church or vacation Bible school. One stand is scheduled to set up in front of a local business.
"I am excited to have a Lemonade Love Stand because I was in foster care before I was adopted, and I want to help other kids in foster care, said DesCarpentrie's 11-year-old daughter Layla. "I am inviting my friends to come and help me with the lemonade stand."
The Call provides a kit including a table top lemonade stand, signs to promote the event, instructions for a virtual or physical stand and a unique giving code those who wish to text to give can use.
Those setting up stands will need to provide their own table, chairs and lemonade.
The virtual lemonade stand includes a Lemonade Love profile frame and directions to set up a Facebook fundraising page.
Lemonade Love will go through Aug. 3. Those putting on events will be able to keep the kits Thursday through Tuesday.
DesCarpentrie expects to see the stands pop up all over Saline County. She believes all five available stands will be out each week, adding that adults can do lemonade stands or virtual stands if they want to.
"It is a great way to teach kids about making an impact," DesCarpentrie said, adding that children of any age can make an impact.
Funds raised during Lemonade Love will go to provide a pool party for kids in foster care and foster families. The funds will also be used for continuing education to equip foster and adoptive families.
Anyone wishing to set up a stand can find the link on The Call of Saline and Perry Counties Facebook page or at bit.ly/CALLLemonade.