The Call of Saline and Perry counties and its supporters are using lemonade to show love for foster children and families throughout the month of July.
Supporters are hosting Lemonade Love stands where they can raise money for The Call and raise awareness for children in foster care and the need for more foster families.
"It is an opportunity for kids to be involved to help raise money for foster kids in the community and raise awareness," said Director Julia DesCarpentrie.
The idea to sell lemonade for The Call began with a young girl named Kate in Pulaski County. She wanted "to help homeless kids in foster care find a family," according to the Lemonade Love signup site.
The idea traveled citywide in 2018 and this year it has spread to The Call locations outside Pulaski County.
"So often kids want to know what they can do," DesCarpentrie said.
Children and families who want to hold Lemonade Love stands can pick up a lemonade stand kit with signs, a poster, cups, brochures, a giving code and Chick-fil-A coupons. These kits can be picked up at The Call office located at 2010 Military Road in Benton.
The family who hosts the stand needs to provide the lemonade, serving supplies, table and people to sell the lemonade.
Individuals can also sign up for a virtual stand where they can collect donations online if they cannot host a lemonade stand.
DesCarpentrie is excited about Lemonade Love because it gives children a way they can feel they are contributing and making a difference in the lives of other children. She likes that is allows "kids to help kids."
Chick-fil-A on Reynolds Road in Bryant has donated gift baskets valued at $100 for The Call to give to the participants with the most creative stand and the stand that raises the most donations. There will also be a drawing from all the stand hosts for a prize.
DesCarpentrie said people can set up stands at their office, neighborhood, local pool or even Vacation Bible School location.
She called a lemonade stand a "rite of passage for children." She wants people to have fun with the stands.
While any money raised through the stands will be appreciated, she feels the real importance of the stands is raising awareness for the needs of those in foster care.
DesCarpentrie encourages those who want to participate to choose their time, how long they want to set up and place and then sign up.
Anyone interested in a stand can call The Call office at 501-574-2364, email DesCarpentrie at jdesc@thecallinarkansas.org or follow the link on the Facebook event for Lemonade Love to sign up for a slot. There are five slots available each week.
DesCarpentrie sees the stands as great opportunities for parents to teach their children about the importance of helping others and that even though they are still a child they can make a difference.