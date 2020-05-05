Starting today, Herzfeld Library in Benton will begin offering curbside holds pick-up from 2 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Boswell Library will not be offering pick-up, but all patrons can submit holds and request to pick them up at the Benton branch.
Holds must be placed online or by calling 501-778-4766. No orders can be placed in person at this time.
Patrons will receive an email or text notification when their hold is ready for pick-up. If they have multiple items on hold, they will receive a notification for each item as it is available for pick-up. For example, if they have put five items on hold and received two notifications before heading to pick up, they will only receive those two items because the other items are not ready.
Patrons have seven days to pick up a hold once they are notified. If a patron gets to the building before they have been notified that the items are ready for pick up, they must wait until their items are ready.
Due to the expected high-volume of requests being placed, staff will not be able to give estimates as to when items will be available for pick-up and cannot go searching for any order that a patron hasn’t been notified is ready.
When patrons get to the Benton location to pick-up items, they will need to call 501-778-4766 and have their library card number or name and date of birth ready. A staff member will direct them on how to pick up their items from that point.
The Benton location will also offer limited computer access in the meeting room. Patrons must reserve a one-hour time slot to use the computers. They can reserve a time slot by calling 501-778-4766. Printing, copying and scanning will also be available.
Items that are currently checked out have been given extended due dates of June 1st. The book drop in Benton is now open to return materials. The Bryant book drop remains closed.
For more information, call 501-778-4766 or visit www.SalineCountyLibrary.org.