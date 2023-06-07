Caroline Robinson, chair of the Saline County Library Board turned in her resignation, County Judge Matt Brumley announced at a Public Works and Safety Committee meeting Monday night.
Brumley said Robinson had turned in her resignation earlier that afternoon.
Robinson’s resignation comes after months of controversy surrounding the contents of the local public library.
Brumley submitted Jamie Clemmer as his recommended replacement for Robinson. The Quorum Court will vote to approve Brumley’s appointment at its regular meeting on June 19. At the library board meeting on April 22, Brumley spoke and told the members he had lost confidence in the leadership of the Saline County Library, and he reiterated those feelings at Monday night’s meeting.
Brumley again pointed out that the Saline County Library was out of compliance with several parts of an ordinance from 1978. Brumley said the library staff had not provided quarterly reports to the county judge and the justices of the peace. He asked the library board to send him the quarterly reports by May 31 which they did. The library leadership also provided Brumley with an organizational chart of library staff.
This comes after the county’s legislative body passed a resolution in April requesting the library move what many have deemed as “sexually explicit” content from the children’s section of the library. Brumley and members of the Quorum Court have expressed their frustrations with the library’s response to the resolution.
The committee also approved a new ordinance on Monday which amends several parts of the ordinance which created the Saline County Library board in 1978.
The amendments give the County Judge oversight of the library board in several areas, including oversight of the management and operations of the Saline County Library.
The ordinance states “The Saline County Library Board created by this ordinance shall have full and complete authority, subject to oversight Saline County Judge, to manage, operate, maintain and keep in a good state of repair any and all buildings.”
The amendments remove language from the ordinance which gave the library board power to employ and remove all employees of the Saline County Library, instead opting to give that power to the county judge.
The original ordinance simply required the library go through an annual audit, the new language states the library should submit an annual audit conducted by a third-party, non-governmental accounting firm. This ordinance passed committee and now goes to the full quorum court for final approval at its next meeting on June 19.
Bailey Morgan, organizer of the Saline County Library Alliance, spoke critically of the Saline County Republican Women, Brumley and the Quorum Court during the public comment portion of the meeting.
Morgan referenced several social media posts from the Saline County Republican Women which target books because of LGTBQ+ content and racial issues content, not sexual or explicit content.
“I get it, that some of these books have content that you are uncomfortable with and that’s fine, you can be uncomfortable, no one is forcing you to read it. The reality is, you might think this is about protecting children, they don’t. This is about so much more,” said Morgan.
He said that the SCRW had shared social media posts leaking the personal information of library staff and supporters.
“You might not be doing that, but the people pushing this here are,” Morgan added. “If you think this is where it stops, you are so off base.”
Kari Lapp, community engagement manager for the library, issued a statement via email Tuesday morning.
“The Saline County Library would like to thank the community for attending and showing support at the Quorum Court committee meetings on June 5th,” the statement read.
“The library is continuing to seek guidance from the Quorum Court on the definition and guidelines of the resolution passed in April as well as researching state library law and court rulings to make sure the actions taken remain constitutional and best fit our community.
“We are sad to see our Library Board Chair, Caroline Miller Robinson, resign but look forward to meeting the new board member who will be appointed later this month. We will continue to keep communication open and cooperate with the County Judge and Quorum Court to do what is best for the entire county.”