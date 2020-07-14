Due to a library employee testing positive for COVID-19, the Saline County Library board made the decision to close through July 21 so that the buildings may be quarantined and employees can be tested and receive their results.
On July 22 both branches of the Saline County Library will reopen for curbside holds pick-up services from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Each location will resume limited self-service computer access and notary services via a separate entrance. Patrons must call to schedule notary appointments and to reserve a one-hour time slot to use the computers. They can reserve a time slot by calling 501-778-4766 for Benton and 501-847-2166 for Bryant. Printing, copying and scanning will be available in Benton and printing will be available in Bryant.
Holds must be placed online or by calling 501-778-4766 for Benton and 501-847-2166 for Bryant. No orders can be placed in person at this time.
The Saline County Library board has voted to continue providing its current services until at least August 17, when they will reassess the threat of COVID-19 and make decisions based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and county recommendations.
To make up for patrons not being able to browse the shelves, the Saline County Library has created a new service called Pocket Librarian. Patrons can fill out a form online or by phone with their favorite genres, authors and least favorite authors that librarians will use to recommend books they think the patron will like.
Those who receive Homebound Services will have their services resumed by mail after July 21.
Returned materials are being quarantined for three days before being checked in and re-shelved. Because of this, the items may take longer to be changed on a patrons account, but they will not accrue fines during this time.
While the library is closed for browsing and in-person programming, virtual programming will continue as scheduled. You can view the calendar of events online.
For more information, call 501-778-4766 or visit www.SalineCountyLibrary.org.