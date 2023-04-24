After Saline County Quorum Court passed a resolution Monday requesting the Saline County Library to ensure that materials within the children’s section of the library are “subject matter” and age “appropriate,” staff from the Saline County Library and members of the community have responded to its action and the public comments heard during the meeting.
Patty Hector, director of the Saline County Library, said she was surprised at the level of vitriol and hate directed towards the staff of the library during the public comments portion of the meeting. Hector was disappointed that she never had the chance to speak at the meeting, especially after the resolution was drafted without any input from Hector or other members of the library staff.
During the Quorum Court meeting, several of the justices of the peace revealed they didn’t know the policies of the library and still did not ask any members of the library staff what those policies were, even though there were several library staff members in attendance.
Hector said she was told before the meeting that someone would make a motion asking her to speak, but that never happened. She also said that several members of the library staff have been subject to harassment on social media, with one staff member being targeted for their sexuality.
When asked how the library plans to respond to the resolution, Hector said her hands were tied and referenced a 2002 court decision in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas, Counts v. Cedarville School District.
In the case, Billy Ray Counts and Mary Nell Counts, parents of a student in the Cedarville School District, filed suit against the school district for violating their son’s First and Fourteenth Amendment rights when they restricted students’ access to certain books in the school library. The court sided with Counts in the decision, stating the restricting access to certain books is a violation of First Amendment rights.
The books in question in the case were the Harry Potter series, which was restricted because the books taught about “witchcraft.”
“What can I do? It’s illegal for me to remove materials or relocate materials,” said Hector.
Hector pointed out that the library already has a policy for the appeal or reconsideration of certain materials. Hector made it clear that while she is disappointed in recent events, the Saline County Library plans to stand strong and is encouraged from the outpour of support they have seen in the community.
“The Saline County Library is incredibly thankful for all the supporters at the April Quorum Court meeting. We were honored to hear your amazing stories and how the library has positively affected you. The love we received was overwhelming!
“Thank you for your continual support. We will continue to abide by the policies we have set in place and do our very best to provide all of Saline County the resources and information they need,” Hector stated in an email following the meeting.
Some supporters of the library have even started the Saline County Library Alliance, a group that formed as a loose coalition to defend the Saline County Library.
Bailey Morgan, a Saline County resident and former JP candidate, is one of the organizers. Morgan said he was concerned what’s happening in Saline County is similar to what happened in Craighead County, where the public library was defunded.
State Senator Dan Sullivan of Jonesboro, a supporter of the defunding of the Craighead County library, was at the Saline County Quorum Court meeting on Monday.
“By and large it seems like they are following the Craighead County playbook. In both cases it starts with a few individuals who find something objectionable in the children’s or young adults section of the library,” said Morgan. “They start trying to find materials they might be upset with, my concern is they are following a similar playbook and it pretty much seems we're on that track now, based on some the rhetoric we're hearing.”
The group's webpage on fightforthefirst.org already has 74 members signed up.
Morgan said their plan is to continue organizing and to begin having meetings within the coming weeks.
He added that a big priority will be educating the general public about how local government works.