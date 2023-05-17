The debate over the Saline County Library and its practices continued Monday at the county Quorum Court meeting in Benton.
Several residents and employees of the library defended the library’s policies and commitment to inclusivity, while opponents expressed concerns about explicit content they say is accessible to children from the public library.
The county’s legislative body passed a resolution in April requesting the Saline County Library remove explicit or obscene content from the children’s section of the library, requesting the library ensure that materials within the children’s section are “subject matter” and “age-appropriate.”
Patty Hector, director of the Saline County Library addressed the court’s recent actions during the public comments portion of the meeting. Hector expressed her disappointment in the lack of communication between herself and the Justices of the Peace.
“Only three JPs have even talked to me and no one has talked to my library board,” said Hector.
Hector said she and the library staff have been subject to harassment on social media due to criticism of the library.
“I’m going to share with you what it feels like to be constantly dehumanized and criticized by a group of fanatics who post on social media every day at the library. How their hateful rhetoric and the words thrown at us by our JPs has hurt the library staff,” said Hector.
She said that people have called library staff “pedophiles” and “groomers” over social media and that several of them “fear walking to their cars at night.” Hector said that critics are targeting books with gay characters and “anti-white” books.
“There is nothing wrong with those books. It’s not illegal to be gay or trans,” said Hector.
Hector pointed out that the library already has a process for challenging specific books and that no one has submitted a formal challenge to the library.
Richard Mills, a Saline County resident, spoke to the court and thanked them for the resolution passed last month. He said that Hector has refused to follow the requests of the Quorum Court and called her “divisive.” He said he hopes that Hector will have a change of heart. He said Hector has publicly said that she believes those for the resolution favor erasing people of color and marginalizing the LGTBQ+ community.
“What a divisive statement,” said Mills.
Mills requested the court push the library board to follow the court’s recommendation to remove “sexually explicit materials” from the children’s section of the library.
“If this requires replacing the director, so be it,” said Mills.
David Gibson, chairman of the Saline County Republican Committee, addressed the court and also expressed concern about Hector’s response to the court's recent resolution.
“The director has appeared on several news outlets saying she is not going to comply with this request,” said Gibson. “The library staff are intentionally pushing X-rated books on children,” Gibson claimed.
He asked the court to remove Hector as director of the Saline County Library.
“Hector and the library board have rejected the Quorum Court and decided they will keep those books there. So I have to ask, why is their desire to have sexually explicit books so important to them,” Gibson asked. He also said he thinks most of the hateful speech online surrounding the issue is coming from people who “support pornography in the children’s section.” He said there needs to be accountability for Hector’s actions.
“I ask that you remove Patty Hector and any associated library board member from their position and replace them with someone who has the values and ethics of Saline County voters,” said Gibson.
Justice of the Peace Clint Chism shared his opinion on the issue. He said he finds it hard to believe how some people seem to think the issue is about race or the LGTBQ+ community.
“It’s the obscenity of these books, it’s not about race, it’s not about LGBTQ. If it’s LGTBQ and its sexual content then move it to the adult section, if it’s not, don’t move it. To me, that’s simple, I think we’re missing something here” said Chism.
Chism clarified he supports the library and appreciates what they do for the community, he is just concerned about obscene books in the children’s section.