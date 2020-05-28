The Bryant branch of the Saline County Library is now offering curbside holds pick-up services along with the Benton location, and both book drops are now open.
The curbside service will be available from 2-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Holds must be placed online or by calling 501-778-4766 for Benton and 501-847-2166 for Bryant. No orders can be placed in person at this time.
Patrons will receive an email or text notification when their hold is ready for pick-up. If they have multiple items on hold, they will receive a notification for each item as it is available for pick-up. For example, if they have put five items on hold and received two notifications before heading to pick up, they will only receive those two items because the other items are not ready.
Patrons have five days to pick up a hold once they are notified. If a patron gets to the building before they have been notified that the items are ready for pick up, they must wait until their items are ready.
Due to the high-volume of requests being placed, staff will not be able to give estimates as to when items will be available for pick-up and cannot go searching for any order that a patron hasn’t been notified is ready.
When patrons get to their designated location to pick-up items, they will need to call the library and have their library card number or name and date of birth ready. A staff member will direct them on how to pick up their items from that point.
The Benton location will also offer limited computer access in the meeting room. Patrons must reserve a one-hour time slot to use the computers. They can reserve a time slot by calling 501-778-4766. Printing, copying, and scanning will also be available.
Returned materials are being quarantined for four days before being checked in and re-shelved. Because of this, patrons may not see the items changed on their account as soon as they turn them in, but they will not accrue fines during this time.
For more information, call 501-778-4766 or visit www.SalineCountyLibrary.org.