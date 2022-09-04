When the Saline County Library community engagement manager first joined the Community Development Institute, people were surprised someone from the library would want to take the three-year course.
Now, she is being asked how to bring similar programs the library offers to other communities.
“I think it kind of shocked people,” Kari Lapp said.
She was one of 39 to graduate from the 36th annual CDI at the University of Central Arkansas.
“CDI trains community leaders and economic development professionals on how to strengthen their local economies and build communities,” a news release about Lapp’s award and graduation said. “This is achieved by developing the ability of participants to identify community assets, set goals, encourage collaboration and partnerships with stakeholders, and bring communities, organizations, and businesses together to respond to a broad range of individual and quality of life issues. “
Not only did she graduate, but Lapp received the Ernest Whitelaw Award. The award is given to one graduate who shows dedication to professional community development, proves involvement in the program through individual and group participation, shows willingness to assume leadership roles and regular class attendance, shows a spirit of caring and inclusion through willingness to assist, enable and involve fellow students in the CDI experience and shows strong personal integrity.
Lapp said each year a class champion is chosen. She was champion for class one.
Lapp learned about CDI in 2017. She liked how it dealt with a lot in the economic field. She had dealt with that type of thing in her previous job. She wanted to learn the real life applications.
She said the class allowed her to build connections and learn and share about experiences.
She started the program in 2019, but it was not held in 2020 due to COVID-19.
While many did not expect her to take the class, she said her role as community engagement manager is to asses the needs of the community and how the library can meet them.
Lapp has enjoyed getting a chance to show others the resources the library has they may not have realized.
Lapp’s next step is to take the Professional Community and Economic Developers certification exam in October. Lapp said she is studying hard for the test. If she passes, she will have the certification for three years. She has to continue taking economic development courses, attend conferences and do things to continue to grow.
Other Saline County CDI graduates for 2022 are Jason Brown, president and CEO of the Greater Bryant Chamber of Commerce, and Chris Treat, parks director for the city of Bryant.
Former Assistant to the Bryant Mayor Dana Poindexter and Bryant Community Development Director Truett Smith are also alumni and both passed the PCED exam.
In addition to her role at the library, Lapp is past president of the Bryant Rotary club, president of Leadership Saline County, secretary of the Young Professionals Network and an ambassador for both the Benton and Bryant Chambers of Commerce.
She is married to Jon Lapp. They have three children, Dawson, 8, Ellie, 6, and Garrett, 5.
She has a degree in journalism with an emphasis on public relations from Arkansas State University and a minor in marketing.
Lapp plans to continue with CDI by taking the advanced year where she will go to a city to work on its development plan to understand and meet the needs of that community.
Lapp encourages anyone who has a passion about the community to take the CDI course.
“You will learn things and make the community great, too,” she said.
Lapp wants to continue to make and impact on the community.