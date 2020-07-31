Starting on Aug. 6, the Saline County Library will begin offering a virtual English Language Conversational program at 7 p.m. Thursdays, via Zoom.
This program is designed for English language learners who want to practice conversational English in a group. The program is intended for ages 13 and up, and will require registration. To register, visit www.salinecounty.librarycalendar.com and find the English Language Class. Once registered, a confirmation email will be sent with the Zoom link.
This is a conversation-based program focused on practicing reading skills and speaking skills including pronunciation and new vocabulary, as well as specific grammar rules upon request.
Saline County Library’s Tween Librarian Jessica Hodges will be hosting this program. Hodges has a degree in Spanish as well as two years of experience as an English teacher in Spain. Each week, she will allow participants to guide the conversation depending on the skills they want to practice.
In addition to this program, the Saline County Library also provides cardholders with access to online resources such as Brainfuse HelpNow, Colorín Colorado, and Mango Languages. With Brainfuse HelpNow, students can get live tutoring help for ESL. Brainfuse HelpNow also offers a comprehensive library that covers a range of beginning to advanced ESL topics.
Colorín Colorado provides free research-based ESL information, activities, and advice to parents, schools, and communities. Mango Languages provides language learning experiences with step-by-step lesson plans for 71 different languages, as well as English lessons for over 16 languages along with a text translator.
For more information, including the calendar of virtual programs happening on Facebook and Zoom, call 501-778-4766 or visit www.SalineCountyLibrary.org.