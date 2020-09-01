The Saline County Library is partnering with 63 local businesses during the entire month of September as part of its Library Card Sign-Up Month celebration. Businesses from all over Saline County are offering discounts to customers who present their library card.
September is a national holiday for libraries called Library Card Sign-Up Month. Most libraries participate and the Saline County Library uses this holiday as a time to get the community involved. Starting in July, the library staff began the process of contacting businesses, creating graphics and promoting the holiday.
Discounts include 5 to 25 percent off of a purchase or service, a free item with a meal, a discounted hotel stay and more.
Along with the 63 businesses offering discounts, the library also has 18 sponsors who gave $100 each to help with printing materials and mailing them to participants. The presenting sponsor, AR Car Clinic, gave $300. Any remaining sponsorship money will go back to the library to make services and materials more accessible to all areas of the county.
This year, the library has teamed up with Arkansas Medical Staffing to offer a LCSUM Challenge. Anyone is allowed to participate in the virtual challenge. Participants can earn tickets for doing small activities such as using their library card to get discounts, following LCSUM sponsors on Facebook, writing reviews or telling a friend about the promotion. Those tickets earned can be entered into two drawings. One for a $100 gift card to a local business of the winner’s choice and one for a 10” Amazon Fire tablet. The drawing will take place on October 1.
Not only does the Saline County Library use this as a time to promote local businesses, it also uses it as a time to encourage the community to sign-up for library cards and experience what the library offers, even during a pandemic. Services include virtual programs on Facebook and Zoom, curbside holds pick-up, Pocket Librarian, upcoming Movie Night Packs and more.
Patrons can sign up for a library card by visiting www.SalineCountyLibrary.org and sending us a copy of your ID. Anyone who does not live in Saline County can send a pay stub showing that they work in the county or a document showing that they attend school in the county. For online resources only, those wanting a card can visit the website and fill out an application for an online card only.
Citizens of Garland, Grant and Hot Spring County can apply for a Saline County Library card because of a special reciprocal agreement. If a person does not live in any of the counties listed above, they can apply for a Saline County Library card by paying an annual fee of $10.
A full list of businesses, discounts and sponsors can be found at on the library's website.
For more information, including curbside hours for each location and information on library services and programs, visit www.SalineCountyLibrary.org or call 501-778-4766.