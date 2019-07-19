For the fourth year, the Saline County Library is seeking to partner with area businesses for Library Card Sign Up Month.
The event is held nationwide every September with different libraries celebrating different ways, according to Marketing Manager Kari Beesley.
"It is a month to celebrate library cards and encourage the community to get a card," she said.
While the library does want to show its patrons that the cards can get them access to more than books, Beesley and Marketing Coordinator Jordan Reynolds have been taking their program further with the Power of the Card promotion.
Power of the Card partners with area businesses. The business offers a discount during the month of September for anyone who shows their Saline County Library card and in turn the library promotes the business and the business gets more people checking them out to take advantage of the promotion.
Recently, Beesley and Reynolds were presented with the John Cotton Dana, a prestigious award for library marketing that only went to eight libraries in the country, for the Power of the Card promotion.
"It was pretty great to be recognized," Beesley said.
She said the library received the award because it got the community and small businesses involved while only working with a small budget that had a big impact on the community.
More than 65 businesses took part in last year's promotion. Some of the businesses said they have more than 100 people show their cards.
Beesley was going to cap the number of partners this year, but after hearing all the positive feedback decided to accept as many as want to participate. She will have to get larger bookmarks to fit all the businesses.
"It is a community partnership," she said.
The library is accepting partners for this year's promotion. Participants choose their own promotion.
"It is whatever works for your business," Beesley said.
They will receive two social media shout outs during the month, their logo on 4,000 flyers, logo on a banner at both branches and be featured in the library magazine.
Because Beesley understands some businesses cannot offer discounts, such as insurance and healthcare, this year the library is offering sponsorships for the program. There are 15 sponsor slots available, though Beesley said half are already filled.
Sponsors provide a one-time $100 donation and get the same perks as participants plus they will get to display promotional material at the library and be recognized at the special kickoff event.
Businesses also have the option to do both. Those who do both will get all the perks of the sponsor plus a guaranteed video spot in the campaign social media commercial.
The deadline to sign up as a sponsor or participant is Aug. 1. Beesley said businesses cannot be added after that date because of printing.
Beesley wants the library to be able to bring businesses in the community together. She hopes to get as many businesses as possible to take part.
Any business interested can contact Beesley at the library at 501-778-4766 or email KariB@salinecountylibrary.org.