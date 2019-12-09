From a mobile app to a shared catalog with four other libraries, big changes are coming to the software system at the Saline County Library.
The new system will launch Thursday. In order to move the entire catalog of books to the new system, the catalog and account access will be down Monday through Wednesday.
"This software runs pretty much everything in the library," said Library Director Patty Hector.
The systems tracks not only what books are available but is used to allow patrons to have access to library computers. Hector called it the "backbone of the library."
She said this switch is a big deal and much needed.
The library has been working toward the switch for four months.
The Saline County Library is joining the Mid-Arkansas Regional Library System, which includes Cleveland County, Dallas County, Grant County and Malvern-Hot Spring County libraries.
Hector said Saline County was actually part of MRLS years ago.
With this new system, patrons at all five libraries will have access to all the libraries' catalogs like they are their home library. Patrons will be able to request books from any location be delivered for pick up at their preferred location.
"It will be so easy. You will see it in our catalog like its another branch," Hector said.
When a person looks up a book, they will see how many copies of that book is available at each library.
Patrons can search all five libraries or choose to search only Saline County Library.
Hector believes this system will open up many more resources to patrons.
"There are so many books out there," she said. "We can't buy a fraction of what is published."
She added this type of system is normal at other libraries. Saline County is just joining what others in the industry do.
Hector is happy for patrons to have a simpler way to sign up for online only accounts. Before this system, online accounts required a more complicated process. Anyone wanting to be able to check out books still will need to come in for a card.
She is excited about the new app that patrons can download on their phone or other mobile device.
"This app is so awesome," she said.
The app will include library hours and information, account access, the ability to hold and renew materials, card catalog and the ability to search and check out e-books and audio e-books. Patrons will also be able use the library's online resources including Linda.com, Brainfuse and Freegal.
One feature of the app will allow patrons to scan the barcodes of books to check if the library has them available.
One thing that will make the search easier is if someone is interested in series, they can look at one record for the series and it will show how many books in the series the library has and what order the books should be in.
"You can look at one record in the series and see all of that down below," Hector said.
She asks for patience while the system is moved. The librarians will not be able to check accounts or even return books during the move. Hector said no one will be charged late fees during that time.
When the launch occurs Thursday, Hector said it will be all hands on deck.
Hector believes patrons are really going to enjoy the new system.
"We are really excited to make this change," she said. "We think (patrons) are going to love it."