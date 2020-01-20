Adults can enjoy putt-putt golf, lawn games and pizza in the library during the Saline County Library's upcoming adult after-hours event.
Library Putt-Putt will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 24 at Herzfeld Library.
"We try to do after hours each month for adults," said Adult Services Programming Librarian Laura Austin.
The putt-putt will feature 12 holes lined up between the stacks on the upper floor of the library. Different local companies are sponsoring holes and decorating them.
Austin said the event will not be competitive, just fun. Individuals can choose to be competitive within their groups or just have a good time.
Although there will not be n official competition, a few small prizes will be available to win.
Along with putt-putt, there will also be lawn games to play while waiting for the course, including inflatable axe throwing.
Austin said the library's after-hours programs have been successful thus far. During the Harry Potter night, 55 people attended.
There is no charge to take part in any of the after-hours events.
"They just show up and hopefully have a good time," she said.
Austin added that she wants the events to be low stress and fun.
The library plans to hold a February Adult After-Hours on Valentines Day.
There are more events planned for the rest of the year.
"We want to give our adult patrons some place to have fun that is free in a welcoming atmosphere," Austin said.