The Saline County Library is hosting the annual Genealogy Workshop from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, at the Herzfeld Library, located at 1800 Smithers Dr. in Benton.
The conference is free to attend, but registration is required. A library card is not required to attend.
The presenter, Mark Lowe, is a full-time professional genealogist, author and lecturer who specializes in original records and manuscripts throughout the South. He lives in Robertson County, Tennessee, north of Nashville near the Kentucky border.
Lowe has been published in the "Association of Professional Genealogists Quarterly," "National Genealogical Society Quarterly" and several other local society publications. He is the former president of the Association of Professional Genealogists, president for the Federation of Genealogical Societies, and vice president of the Genealogical Speakers Guild.
His four topics will be Cherokee Ancestors, Timelines and Manuscripts, Published Local Histories and DNA Tests.
Throughout the workshop, participants will learn which decisions need to be considered before taking a DNA test, how to discover additional family information using basic tools of family history research and how to make connections using timelines and manuscripts, along with other valuable skills.
The Genealogy Conference is just one resource that the Saline County Library offers for those who are interested in learning about their family tree.
“With the growing popularity of programs like 23andMe, we find it important to provide our patrons with access to information about their ancestors so that they can discover important health information, connect with their late family members and begin to understand themselves and their heritage,” said Alissa Turner, adult services manager.
The Saline County Library has a large collection of websites on www.SalineCountyLibrary.org that anyone can access, with information on Arkansas history and Saline County, along with other websites that give patrons an insight into genealogy. The library also offers online resources that cardholders can access such as America’s Genealogy Bank, which includes four centuries of newspapers, books and documents and HeritageQuest, which allows patrons to search the 1790-1930 census records, family and local histories and more. Membership for a Saline County Library card is free.
For more information, including a link to register for the Genealogy Workshop, library hours for each location and upcoming events, visit www.SalineCountyLibrary.org or call 501-778-4766.